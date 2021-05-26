Specialized Shoes My Review - S-Works 7 v Torch 3.0
In case anyone is interested in these shoes or the comparison of them, I'd thought I'd write my review. I owned the previous S-works 5 shoes and wore them for around 5 years (25000 miles) and found them fantastic - comfortable, durable and stiff. The only downside was the boa dials, as I went through two pairs of them as they kept slipping. Unfortunately the shoes eventually wore out and last year I ended up buying a pair of S-Works 7 shoes in the Cycle Surgery closing down sale.forum.bikeradar.com