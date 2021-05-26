Specialized Shoes My Review - S-Works 7 v Torch 3.0

REVIEW – I just returned from my first “away” vacation since May 2019! To say that it was a long time coming is an understatement. Before we left, I had to deal with the age-old question – which bag do I take on the trip? As luck would have it, I had an easy answer to the question (this time) because I was sent 2 new bags from Bolstr to review and the trip would be a perfect real-world test for them. So let’s take a look at the Small Carry 3.0 and the Aux Pocket and find out if these bags were worthy companions on my vacation.