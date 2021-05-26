MLB DFS Lineup Picks - Early Slate (5/26/21): DraftKings, Daily Fantasy Baseball

Hello there, MLB DFS grinders! We have a split Wednesday slate and the focus on this article will be DK for their four-game early only slate. While most of our MLB DFS coverage here at RotoBaller is geared towards the main slate, I wanted to give you some of my favorite pitchers and bats for these early games that will help you cash in tournaments and cash game contests. I'll highlight my favorite pitching options here first and then give you some hitters at each price tier to consider as well as my favorite teams to stack up! You can read our DraftKings DFS lineup picks for the main slate and FanDuel DFS lineup picks for the main slate as well.