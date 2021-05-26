Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS Lineup Picks - Early Slate (5/26/21): DraftKings, Daily Fantasy Baseball

By Jorge Pucks
rotoballer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello there, MLB DFS grinders! We have a split Wednesday slate and the focus on this article will be DK for their four-game early only slate. While most of our MLB DFS coverage here at RotoBaller is geared towards the main slate, I wanted to give you some of my favorite pitchers and bats for these early games that will help you cash in tournaments and cash game contests. I'll highlight my favorite pitching options here first and then give you some hitters at each price tier to consider as well as my favorite teams to stack up! You can read our DraftKings DFS lineup picks for the main slate and FanDuel DFS lineup picks for the main slate as well.

www.rotoballer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
John Gant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#He Got Game#Go Game#Daily Fantasy Baseball#Mlb Dfs Grinders#Rotoballer#Dfs Pitchers#Cardinals#Mariners#Mlb Premium#Mlb Optimizer#Oak#Sea#Chicago White Sox#Iso#Padres#Tex#Dfs Lineup Picks#Minnesota Twins#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Abreu, Dozier collide, Royals snap 11-game skid, beat Chisox

CHICAGO — (AP) — White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City batter Hunter Dozier were forced to leave after a frightening collision on a popup, and the Royals ended an 11-game losing streak by beating Chicago 6-2 Friday in the opener of a doubleheader. Salvador Perez hit a...
MLBPosted by
12up

Jose Abreu day-to-day after scary collision

Hearts dropped on Friday all over Chicago when White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu collided with Royals' Hunter Dozier. Abreu was in visible pain and laid on the field for several minutes. He was finally helped off with the help of teammates and trainers. As concerning as things looked, it...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Slams fifth home run

Anderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the White Sox' 4-2 win over the Twins on Thursday. Anderson hit a solo home run off Michael Pineda to lead off the game Thursday. The 28-year-old leads the White Sox in runs scored (22) and stolen bases (6). Anderson is an elite hitter who provides power and speed. He has three multi-hit games in a row and rides an eight-game hitting streak.
MLBSFGate

Kansas City-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson walks. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow left field. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jorge Soler. Tim Anderson scores. Yermin Mercedes walks. Yoan Moncada to second. Yasmani Grandal called out on strikes.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBchatsports.com

Jose Abreu and Hunter Dozier Leave Game After Big Collision

After popping the ball up in the infield, Hunter Dozier collided with Jose Abreu as the White Sox first basemen was coming down the line hard looking up to field the ball. https://twitter.com/goldbergkc/status/1393293330956574721. As you can see in the above video, both men appeared to be looking up at the...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Good to go Saturday

Manager Tony La Russa confirmed Friday that Rodon (back/hamstring) will be good to go for his scheduled start Saturday against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Rodon was initially scheduled to start Thursday against the Twins but was pushed back after experiencing back and hamstring tightness. Any injury is a worry for a player like Rodon who has battled more than his fair share of ailments, but these particular issues appear minor and aren't related to the elbow and shoulder problems which forced him to miss extended periods in recent seasons. It's possible Rodon is on a reduced pitch count Saturday, but the White Sox may need him to go as deep as possible, as a doubleheader Friday could wind up taxing the team's bullpen.
MLBsemoball.com

Perez homers again as Royals beat Rodon, White Sox 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) -- A little familiarity went a long way for the Kansas City Royals with Carlos Rodon. Same for Mike Minor taking on the Chicago White Sox. Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for the second straight day, and the Royals handed Rodon his first loss of the season with a 5-1 victory over the White Sox on Saturday night.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Lobbying to play Saturday

Abreu (face) wants to start Saturday against the Royals but his status depends on a final medical evaluation, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The first baseman has certainly recovered rapidly, given the nature of the injury. Should he play, Abreu enters an enticing matchup against lefty Mike Minor. If not Saturday, Abreu will return to the White Sox lineup Sunday.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox

Michael A. Taylor and Salvador Perez each hit home runs as the visiting Kansas City Royals snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. Both teams lost a key player in the top of the...
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals lose after replay review says Jose Abreu wasn’t tagged at home

The Kansas City Royals came up on the short end of a controversial call upheld by replay at the end of a suspenseful Sunday on Chicago’s south side. Wade Davis’ wild pitch with two outs in a tie game allowed Jose Abreu to score from third and give the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 walk-off win in front of an announced 9,928 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBObserver-Reporter

Major leagues:

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City batter Hunter Dozier were forced to leave after a frightening collision on a popup, and the Royals ended an 11-game losing streak by beating Chicago 6-2 Friday in the opener of a doubleheader. Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer and...
MLBwgnradio.com

Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO (AP)Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed Jose Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City 4-3 on Sunday on a call that left the Royals fuming. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Improves to 4-1

Flexen (4-1) picked up the win against Cleveland on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. For the second time in his past three starts, Flexen did not register a single strikeout, but that didn't prevent him from earning his fourth win of the season. He limited Cleveland to only one extra-base hit (a double) and threw 56 of his 85 pitches for strikes. Despite a paltry 16.3 percent strikeout rate on the campaign, Flexen has pitched to a steady 3.46 ERA thanks in part to yielding only three home runs over 39 innings. He's lined up to next take the mound Wednesday at home versus Detroit.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland Indians, Aaron Civale give it up early and late in 7-3 loss to Seattle,

SEATTLE — The Indians winning streak ended Friday night. Whether or not their run of good baseball meets the same fate remains to be seen. Aaron Civale received a first-hand look at rookie Jarred Kelenic and he had to be impressed. Kelenic, Seattle’s top prospect, homered and doubled off the Civale in three at-bats as the Mariners beat the Indians, 7-3, at T-Mobile Field. The loss was the first of the season for Civale and ended the Indians’ four-game winning streak.
MLBMLB

Sox beat Twins behind Anderson, Lamb HRs

CHICAGO -- The White Sox and Twins were considered the American League Central favorites entering the 2021 season. That fact didn’t really change even with injuries suffered by Chicago left fielder Eloy Jiménez and center fielder Luis Robert, which sidelined them both for months. But with their 4-2 victory over...