As the 2021 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival draws to a close, it’s time to get prepped for the Food and Wine Festival!. It’s kicking off this year in July (just like last year!) and we can’t wait to get back in the groove of what is arguably the biggest EPCOT event of the year. There are going to be several activities, some amazing entertainment, and SO MUCH food. But, if you’re hoping to come back and eat some of the things you loved last year, you should know that there are 8 2020 booths that aren’t returning to this year’s festival!