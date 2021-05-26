FS Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 C24 Clincher Wheelset
Fantastic condition - ridden only in dry with less than 2500 miles on them. Comes with Continental GP4000SII 25mm tyres and tubes, Dura Ace QRs, spoke tool and spacer. A high performance, race ready, lightweight wheelset, the Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 C24 Clincher Wheelset is compatible with Shimano 8, 9, 10 and 11-speed cassettes, making it perfect for a wide range of bikes. Dura-Ace is a top of the line equipment choice and is more than up to the task of delivering a responsive ride, with it's carbon-alloy 20.8 millimetre wide clincher rim design and a strong and light, titanium freehub body.forum.bikeradar.com