Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

USB-C With 240-Watt Charging Coming Soon

By Manuviraj Godara
makeuseof.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) announced that the new generation of USB-C cables will support 240W power transfer. This is a big leap as current USB-C power delivery is capped at 100W. The 240-Watt Power Delivery Option Is Called Extended Power Range (EPR) The 240-watt power delivery upgrade comes in...

www.makeuseof.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb C#Watt#Macbook#Power Cables#Smartphones#Power Users#Epr#Usbc#Macbook#240 Watt Power Delivery#Usb C Cables#Monitor Cables#240w Power Transfer#240w Power Standards#Cable#Monitors#End Users#High End Printers#Design#Usb If
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Technology
Related
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Electronicsimore.com

Get the best charge possible with Anker's USB-C to Lightning cable on sale for $13

If you're looking for the best replacement Lightning cable, but you're tired of slow USB-A connections, then it's time to upgrade to USB-C. Anker's Powerline II 6-feet USB-C to Lightning cable is on sale for just $12.74 at Amazon if you clip the on-page coupon that takes 15% off the price. The white charging cable is $15 without the on-page coupon, which is already a bit of a discount compared to the other colors that are going for $17 and don't have any cool on-page coupons like the white one does.
Technologyxda-developers

USB C hub and charging at the same time

I bought a USB C hub with charging but as soon as I plug the charging cable to the hub, the other ports stop working and the phone only charges. Does anybody have a solution or know about a hub that works with charging with the One Plus 7t series ?
Retailtechbargains.com

IFEART 65W USB-C Charger with 6.6ft USB-C Cable $14.99

Amazon has the IFEART 65W USB-C Charger with 6.6ft USB-C Cable for a low $14.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "T8JOYCKG" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $30, so you're saving 50% off retail price. 65W USB-C wall charger; Foldable plug. Fast charging for compatible smartphones. Charges...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best USB-C Headphones

Many Android phone makers nowadays opt for USB-C audio and Bluetooth instead of the headphone jack. The removal of the jack makes it possible to make thinner phones that use fewer connectors. As such, a single USB-C port acts as a one-size-fits-all connection for audio connectivity, sharing files, and charging.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Charge Batteries via USB with the ReVolt

If you have many battery-powered devices, you know the expense of buying new batteries all the time. You probably have a drawerful of AAs and AAAs and maybe even a stray C of D. You won’t have to buy batteries again if you get the ReVolt – you can charge it with any USB charging method.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro provides 4K HDMI connectivity & USB-C charging

Get serious work done with the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro. This practical iPad gadget features a 4K HDMI port for an impressive display of up to 60 Hz. It’s great when you want a second monitor or to stream your favorite content. What’s more, with USB-C PD charging up to 60 watts, USB-A data, and microSD card readers, you have everything at your disposal for seamless work from your tablet. There’s even an audio jack port so you can attach your headphones. Moreover, with its adjustable hinges, this gadget elevates your tablet and holds it at the ideal angle. Also, protective padding keeps your iPad Pro in place and avoids scratches. Finally, the convenient folding design and sleek finish make this gadget a must-have accessory.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best USB-C monitors in 2021: Top screens that can charge your laptop too

The best USB-C monitors are all about balancing the convenience of the single-connection cable with the other features you need. Years after its launch, USB-C is a staple of laptops – especially those aimed at creatives – and it took off for good reason. This single connection can charge your laptop, provide video to a screen in massive resolutions, and send USB data in both directions, all at the same time.
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the Best USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro: Belkin, Baseus, Anker, and more!

Buying a MacBook doesn’t mean just spending on the laptop itself. You will be aware that all MacBook Pro models from 2016 only come with USB-C ports, so if you want to plug any of your existing or legacy devices into your MacBook Pro, you’ll have to purchase additional dongles and USB-C hubs. So we’re going to help you find some of the best USB-C hubs you can buy for your shiny new MacBook Pro. While you’re at it, you might also want to get a good protective case for your MacBook Pro since Apple repairs are rather expensive if you end up damaging your Mac.
ElectronicsComputer Weekly

Anker weighs in on a chain of hubs, USB on the high Cs

Picture the scenario, you’re wandering the halls of the average technology trade show and you casually pick up a small four-port USB-C data hub and sling it into your bag without thinking too much. It’s probably branded with the name of the ‘gold sponsor’ for the show i.e. the one...
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Beats Studio Buds pass through NCC with USB-C charging

Apple-owned Beats is expected to launch a new pair of TWS earbuds. The Beats Studio Buds are a pair of stem-less TWS earbuds that were recently leaked in a recent build of iOS, and famous basketball star LeBron James was also spotted wearing the new buds. The latest news, as...
Electronicsonmsft.com

Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse MS7421W Review: A comfy mouse for all your devices

Mice come in all shapes and sizes, but all are not created equal. Some are wireless, some need batteries, some are big, some are small, some need dongles and some do not. But what if you’re looking to a mouse that can do it all, yet still stay compact? That’s where the Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse, MS7421W, can help you out. We were provided one for review, and here’s a look at why it is a comfy mouse for all your devices.
Electronicsxda-developers

This 90W USB Type-C charger is on sale for $31 right now

You probably already have a few USB Type-C wall chargers that can hit 10, 15, or even 20W, but many devices can charge at faster speeds. MacBooks, Nintendo Switch consoles, and even some phones support rapid charging over USB Power Delivery (USB-PD), and now you can pick up a 90W charger for just $31.27 from Amazon.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

Mira Connect Brings Control Capabilities to DSP Audio- and Video-over-IP Switching Products

Aveo Systems’ latest release to its Mira Connect smart AV control system has added support for 13 new products / product families. New capabilities “extend Mira Connect’s programming-free, intuitive control to ClearOne’s Converge Pro 2 family of DSP audio products; AV-over-IP systems from Just Add Power, Blustream, and AVPro Edge; Samsung Pro TVs, and more,” according to the Aveo announcement.