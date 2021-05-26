USB-C With 240-Watt Charging Coming Soon

Get serious work done with the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro. This practical iPad gadget features a 4K HDMI port for an impressive display of up to 60 Hz. It’s great when you want a second monitor or to stream your favorite content. What’s more, with USB-C PD charging up to 60 watts, USB-A data, and microSD card readers, you have everything at your disposal for seamless work from your tablet. There’s even an audio jack port so you can attach your headphones. Moreover, with its adjustable hinges, this gadget elevates your tablet and holds it at the ideal angle. Also, protective padding keeps your iPad Pro in place and avoids scratches. Finally, the convenient folding design and sleek finish make this gadget a must-have accessory.