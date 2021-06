Liverpool have been told they should be looking no further than James Ward-Prowse in their hunt to sign a top-class replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum in their midfield. The Netherlands international appears to be moving ever closer to an exit from Anfield. He is into the final two months of his contract, but the Reds have made no concrete moves over an extension. For his part, meanwhile, Wijnaldum has previously stressed that he has “no news” over his plans.