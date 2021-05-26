Cancel
Austin, TX

Video Shows ‘Heroic’ Texas Cops Saving Man from Burning Truck Just Seconds Before an Explosion

By Matt Naham
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 16 days ago
Https://twitter.com/austinfiredept/status/1397269711780556801?s=20. Two Austin Police Department officers were recognized for their “quick-thinking and bravery” in saving a man’s life earlier this week. Video recorded on Monday shows that Officers Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda pulled a man to safety from a burning vehicle just seconds before the truck exploded and was completely engulfed in flames.

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

Greenville, NCPosted by
Law & Crime

North Carolina Cops on Their Way to Work Saved a Woman from Upside-Down Car Submerged in Water

Two police officers in Greenville, North Carolina were on their way to work on the morning of June 3 when they spotted something on the side of the road that they couldn’t ignore: an upside-down car in a ditch with its windows underwater. Police say there’s no doubt that Officer Justin Lavin and Officer Christopher Santiago’s actions saved the woman who was trapped inside.
Texas StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Texas Neighbor Recalls Hearing ‘Loud Scratching Noises’ in Apartment Next Door Where 5-Year-Old Was Dead in Bathtub

A neighbor of Texas woman Theresa Balboa, 29, claims to have heard “loud scratching noises” as victim Samuel Olson, 5, was dead in a bathtub next door. Tiffany Schultz moved in with her fiancé Andrew and their newborn daughter on May 11, according to The U.S. Sun. She heard the noise the second day they were there, she said. That overlaps with the recently released timeline of the tampering case against Balboa, who was girlfriend of Olson’s father. A roommate of Balboa’s told cops that the defendant called him on about May 10 to say that Samuel died, according to WPVI. He allegedly claimed to come to the apartment to find the boy bruised and unresponsive on a bed. He and Balboa put Samuel’s body in a bathtub and left him there for two days, he allegedly said.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Law & Crime

‘Contract Killing’ of Black Businessman from 1979 Linked to Administration of Former Democratic Governor in Tennessee

Sam Pettyjohn died in a hail of gunfire on Feb. 1, 1979. The Black businessman was inside his own beer store at the time. He was discovered with his cigar still burning in one hand and his own pistol near the other. While the perpetrator eluded law enforcement for over four decades, authorities now believe they’ve found the assassin out.
Indian River County, FLPosted by
Law & Crime

Man Accused of Throwing Baby at Sheriff’s Deputy in Effort to Evade Arrest After High-Speed Chase (VIDEO)

A suspect in a bizarre high-speed car chase allegedly threw a baby at law enforcement as he tried to make a hurried escape. The shocking incident occurred in Florida. John Henry James III, 32, now faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of aggravated child abuse, after allegedly tossing the two-month-old child at a deputy in an apartment complex parking lot on May 26, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.