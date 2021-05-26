Video Shows ‘Heroic’ Texas Cops Saving Man from Burning Truck Just Seconds Before an Explosion

A neighbor of Texas woman Theresa Balboa, 29, claims to have heard “loud scratching noises” as victim Samuel Olson, 5, was dead in a bathtub next door. Tiffany Schultz moved in with her fiancé Andrew and their newborn daughter on May 11, according to The U.S. Sun. She heard the noise the second day they were there, she said. That overlaps with the recently released timeline of the tampering case against Balboa, who was girlfriend of Olson’s father. A roommate of Balboa’s told cops that the defendant called him on about May 10 to say that Samuel died, according to WPVI. He allegedly claimed to come to the apartment to find the boy bruised and unresponsive on a bed. He and Balboa put Samuel’s body in a bathtub and left him there for two days, he allegedly said.