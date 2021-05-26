Video Shows ‘Heroic’ Texas Cops Saving Man from Burning Truck Just Seconds Before an Explosion
Https://twitter.com/austinfiredept/status/1397269711780556801?s=20. Two Austin Police Department officers were recognized for their “quick-thinking and bravery” in saving a man’s life earlier this week. Video recorded on Monday shows that Officers Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda pulled a man to safety from a burning vehicle just seconds before the truck exploded and was completely engulfed in flames.lawandcrime.com