Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky joins Turner Sports as analyst

Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky will be part of Turner Sports' new NHL broadcast team for next regular season and playoffs. Photo by Andre Forget/Andrew Scheer/Wikimedia Commons

May 26 (UPI) -- Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky will provide studio analysis for Turner Sports throughout the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs as part of a new broadcast team, the network announced Wednesday.

Turner said play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Eddie Olczyk also joined the team and will provide game commentary. Albert and Olczyk hold those jobs now for NBC and will assume their new roles after this postseason.

Turner and the NHL announced a multiyear agreement in April, which includes future games on TNT and TBS.

Turner signed Gretzky, 60, to a multiyear agreement. He will appear at key moments during the regular season, including the first week and the Winter Classic, as well as in the postseason.

"I've long admired Turner Sports' coverage of the NBA, among other sports, and I'm thrilled to be joining the studio team in their inaugural NHL season," Gretzky said in a news release.

"This is an exciting opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives on the game I will always cherish, while hopefully informing and entertaining fans along the way."

Earlier this week, Gretzky resigned from his front office role as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers.

"The Great One" was a 15-time All-Star, won four Stanley Cup titles and nine MVP awards in 21 seasons as a player in the NHL. Gretzky was the league's top point scorer 10 times and recorded the most goals and assists in NHL history.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999. Gretzky later purchased a portion of the Arizona Coyotes and spent four years as the head coach from 2005-06 through 2008-09. He also served as an executive for the Canadian men's hockey team. He joined the Oilers front office in 2016.

"The world's best hockey league is coming to Turner Sports later this year and the exciting additions of Wayne, Kenny and Eddie will jumpstart our NHL coverage with some of the best and biggest talents in the sport," said Tara August, Turner Sports' senior vice president of talent relations and special projects.

"Their incomparable experiences within the game and unparalleled depth of knowledge will bring a distinct dimension to our game and studio coverage. We're thrilled to welcome them to the Turner Sports family."