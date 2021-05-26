Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky joins Turner Sports as analyst

By Alex Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35buEz_0aBzOJL600
Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky will be part of Turner Sports' new NHL broadcast team for next regular season and playoffs. Photo by Andre Forget/Andrew Scheer/Wikimedia Commons

May 26 (UPI) -- Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky will provide studio analysis for Turner Sports throughout the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs as part of a new broadcast team, the network announced Wednesday.

Turner said play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Eddie Olczyk also joined the team and will provide game commentary. Albert and Olczyk hold those jobs now for NBC and will assume their new roles after this postseason.

Turner and the NHL announced a multiyear agreement in April, which includes future games on TNT and TBS.

Turner signed Gretzky, 60, to a multiyear agreement. He will appear at key moments during the regular season, including the first week and the Winter Classic, as well as in the postseason.

"I've long admired Turner Sports' coverage of the NBA, among other sports, and I'm thrilled to be joining the studio team in their inaugural NHL season," Gretzky said in a news release.

"This is an exciting opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives on the game I will always cherish, while hopefully informing and entertaining fans along the way."

Earlier this week, Gretzky resigned from his front office role as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers.

"The Great One" was a 15-time All-Star, won four Stanley Cup titles and nine MVP awards in 21 seasons as a player in the NHL. Gretzky was the league's top point scorer 10 times and recorded the most goals and assists in NHL history.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999. Gretzky later purchased a portion of the Arizona Coyotes and spent four years as the head coach from 2005-06 through 2008-09. He also served as an executive for the Canadian men's hockey team. He joined the Oilers front office in 2016.

"The world's best hockey league is coming to Turner Sports later this year and the exciting additions of Wayne, Kenny and Eddie will jumpstart our NHL coverage with some of the best and biggest talents in the sport," said Tara August, Turner Sports' senior vice president of talent relations and special projects.

"Their incomparable experiences within the game and unparalleled depth of knowledge will bring a distinct dimension to our game and studio coverage. We're thrilled to welcome them to the Turner Sports family."

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Eddie Olczyk
Person
Kenny Albert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nba#Nbc#Tnt#Tbs#Turner Sports#The Edmonton Oilers#Mvp#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#Canadian#The Turner Sports#Arizona Coyotes#Nhl History#Vice Chairman#Game Commentary#Unparalleled Depth#April#Studio Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsmorns.ca

Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for US$3.75 million, smashing record

DALLAS – An American auction company says it has shattered its own record on the sale of a Wayne Gretzky rookie card. Heritage Auctions says it has sold a 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie card to an anonymous buyer for US$3.75 million. The previous record for a hockey card was set...
NHLtheScore

The playoff upset that rattled a dynasty and put Gretzky's Oilers 'on the map'

The Montreal Canadiens' most recent dynasty was crumbling when Glen Sather, head coach of the NHL's next big thing, pressed play on the video hype montage in 1981. Sather's Edmonton Oilers had seized control of their first-round, best-of-five playoff matchup with Montreal, the era's dominant team and a Stanley Cup favorite now facing elimination on the road. That April 11, 17,499 fans packed Northlands Coliseum. They stomped and screamed as Game 3's 6 p.m. start time ticked by unheeded.
NHLNHL

Maven's Memories: Round Two on Road to 1981 Stanley Cup

Stan Fischler chronicles the Islanders and Oilers series in 1981. When Mike Bossy spoke, the hockey world listened. It had to pay attention since Sir Michael had become the most natural scorer since Maurice 'Rocket' Richard. The Montreal native also was a master of hockey insights and never was bashful...
NHLtheScore

The 7 most riveting Canadian playoff series ever staged

Recently, as the NHL's North Division playoffs neared, theScore recounted the twists and turns of one especially memorable all-Canadian series: the ascendant Edmonton Oilers' defeat of the dynastic Montreal Canadiens in 1981. The staggering upset confirmed young Wayne Gretzky was a megastar, and it wasn't much of a struggle. The...
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Doug Plagens' Panthers Mailbag: Volume 13

It’s playoff time! We learned very quickly that for this Panthers team, the question was never “if” the playoffs would be in the cards, but which playoff spot would be theirs. The Panthers were able to secure home-ice advantage with their back-to-back wins over Tampa Bay to finish the regular season, and six-game win streak overall. As we discussed in last week’s mailbag, gaining the extra home game could prove to be extremely important in a series between teams who combined for a home record of 41-12-3 this season. As a result of clinching home-ice, the Panthers will have the luxury of being at home for potentially four games in the series, having the last change, and, of course, they’ll have their fans in the building behind them!
NHLGolf Digest

This insane Connor McDavid statistic has serious Wayne Gretzky vibes

At some point, you've heard the legendary Wayne Gretzky stat. It usually comes up in "unbreakable sports records" conversations, alongside Joe DiMaggio's hit streak, Oscar Robertson's triple-double record, which Russell Westbrook actually just broke, Cal Ripken Jr.'s consecutive games played streak, etc. The stat, for those who need a refresher:...
NHLSportsBook Review

BetMGM Lands Wayne Gretzky as Brand Ambassador

The race to increase the profile of legal sports betting companies in the exploding US market continues. The latest move came from BetMGM who, on Wednesday announced that they are bringing on one of the most iconic sports personalities in North America, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky as brand ambassador. The...
NHLsporttechie.com

Wayne Gretzky Signs Betting Marketing Deal With BetMGM

Sports betting company BetMGM has announced a multi-year deal with Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, making the four-time Stanley Cup champion a brand ambassador. Gretzky will be part of BetMGM advertising in North America, as the brand looks toward expansion into more U.S. states and into Canada, BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said in a statement.
NHLlineups.com

Wayne Gretzky Joins Forces with BetMGM

BetMGM made a major announcement on Wednesday, and it is one that will help the brand become a leader with NHL hockey bettors. BetMGM has agreed to a deal with Wayne Gretzky as he will become a new brand ambassador for the company. Gretzky, “The Great One,” will play a...
HockeyHudson Star-Observer

Hockey

Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more. Wondering how something works, want an update on a project? We’ll get you an answer.
NHLSports Illustrated

BetMGM Named Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of The Hockey News

The Hockey News and BetMGM have come together for a multi-year partnership to have BetMGM become the exclusive sports betting partner of the storied hockey publication. Under the deal, The Hockey News staff will work together to produce print and video content with unique insights into the game from a betting perspective. Under the partnership, The Hockey News will have access to BetMGM's oddsmakers to utilize a betting-focused perspective into future articles and podcasts.
College SportsEyewitness News

Dan Hurley adds sports radio legend's son to staff

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley is adding another member to his staff. Team officials say Tim Russo has been hired as a graduate assistant. Further details surrounding his expected duties weren't immediately. Officials with the men's basketball program said that Tim is the son...
BasketballThe News-Gazette

Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Kevin Turner

Turning 45 on Sunday is former Illini basketball star Kevin Turner. Averaging 21 points per game as a senior at Simeon High School, the 6-foot-3 guard chose Lou Henson‘s program over Eastern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Indiana State. When Lon Kruger replaced Henson following the 1995-96 season, Turner admitted that...
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Fox, Hedman and Makar named finalists for Norris Trophy

The National Hockey League continued to announce 2021 NHL Award finalists on Tuesday with the three candidates for the James Norris Memorial Trophy. The Norris Trophy honor's the defenseman who "demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position," as selected by members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
Hockeyadmkids.com

10U: Sports That Foster Hockey Skills

As we head into the summer and what might be considered a break for many youth hockey players from high-intensity hockey, a natural question on the minds of parents and even players might be this: Are there particular secondary sports that have skill sets readily transferable to hockey?. Ken Martel,...
NBAYardbarker

Could Myles Turner Join the Mavs This Summer?; There Could Be Mutual Interest

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to get inconsistent production out of Kristaps Porzingis, we can’t help but look ahead to the offseason for potential replacements if it does indeed come to that. There’s obviously a long way to go to get to that point, being that the Mavs currently lead their NBA playoffs first round series with the Clippers 2-0, but with every underwhelming performance by Porzingis, more doubt starts to creep in.
NFLYardbarker

PHILLY SPORTS WITH GIOVANNI: Ryan Kerrigan Joins the Show

Eagles newcomer Ryan Kerrigan joined the Philly Sports with Giovanni podcast to talk about switching uniforms within the NFC East. Kerrigan brings his unique pass-rushing talent from Washington to Philadelphia. In 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team, Kerrigan became the franchise’s all-time sacks leader with 95.5 and quarterback hits...