Rural Infrastructure Authority gives grants to four rural areas in CSRA

The Breezy Hill Water & Sewer water treatment plant is pictured. They recently received a $500,000 grant for water line improvements. AIken Standard file photo

Several rural communities in the area will receive funding for infrastructure improvements from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. The semiannual grants, provided by the Secretary of Commerce and RIA board, finance sewer and storm water drainage projects.

Edgefield County Water and Sewer will receive a combined $667,250 for economic and water systems infrastructure.

The town of Jackson will receive $188,351, and Aiken County/Breezy Hill Water and Sewer in Graniteville will receive $500,000 for water line improvements.

The 2021 projects will benefit a total of 81,000 customers in 32 counties with total funds over $26 million.

“Now more than ever, the RIA is committed to helping communities achieve long-term sustainability in water and sewer infrastructure,” said Executive Director Bonnie Ammons. “This is not a new concept. Our grant program often helps to address the most critical needs of a system. But, we are also striving to develop targeted, forward-looking strategies to work together with utilities to build a stronger future.”

The grants provide aid to public health and environmental concerns and are competitive across the state. A total of 70% of this year’s projects target rural areas in South Carolina.

To learn more about the RIA, visit www.ria.sc.gov.