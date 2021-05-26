Cancel
Atlanta, GA

WNBA Team Hires All-Black, All-Female Broadcast Team

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 17 days ago

The WNBA kicked off its historic 25th anniversary season with a slew of televised games, a new look, a new theme – Count It – and for one team, some new faces. For the first time in team history, the Atlanta Dream home games – played at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park – will be called by an all-female and all-Black broadcast team this season. Renee Montgomery, a former WNBA player who is now co-owner and vice-president of the team – and who is Black – announced the historic hirings recently. “This broadcast team of all women is another positive step in our goal of providing empowerment to the diverse Atlanta community. It’s exciting knowing that moments such as these will create momentum, and we plan to keep that same level of energy moving forward,” Montgomery said.

