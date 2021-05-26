PUBLISHER’S NOTE
U.S. House Bill – HR 4 – The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and U.S. Senate Bill – SR 1 – The For the People Act. National legislation is the only way to overcome undemocratic voter restriction laws such as the law passed in Georgia. Contact our U.S. 1st District Congressman Buddy Carter (Savannah office: 912-352-0101; Brunswick office: 912-265-9010). Let’s voice our disappointment in His Casting A Vote Against U.S. House Bill – HR 4 – The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Remind him that he is to represent ALL the residents of the 1st Congressional District with TRUTH and INTEGRITY to protect voting rights and access to the ballot for ALL eligible voters.www.savannahtribune.com