Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

PUBLISHER’S NOTE

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. House Bill – HR 4 – The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and U.S. Senate Bill – SR 1 – The For the People Act. National legislation is the only way to overcome undemocratic voter restriction laws such as the law passed in Georgia. Contact our U.S. 1st District Congressman Buddy Carter (Savannah office: 912-352-0101; Brunswick office: 912-265-9010). Let’s voice our disappointment in His Casting A Vote Against U.S. House Bill – HR 4 – The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Remind him that he is to represent ALL the residents of the 1st Congressional District with TRUTH and INTEGRITY to protect voting rights and access to the ballot for ALL eligible voters.

www.savannahtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Buddy Carter
Person
Raphael
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Bill Of Rights#Voting Rights#Voice Mail#Publisher S#State Elections Board#The State Election Board#Absentee Ballots#Publisher#U S Senate Bill#National Legislation#U S House Bill#November#Laws#Casting#Authentic Details#Senators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Geoff Duncan not running for reelection as Georgia lieutenant governor in 2022

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday he will not seek reelection to another term as Georgia’s second-highest state elected official, opening the door for a fierce 2022 campaign between Republicans and Democrats vying to replace him. In a statement, Duncan – a Republican – said he plans to create a...
Georgia Staterecordpatriot.com

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Week

Georgia lieutenant governor who clashed with Trump is foregoing re-election to focus on 'GOP 2.0'

The battle for the Republican Party's future is ongoing, and Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) aims to be a part of it, albeit in a different role. Duncan, who clashed with former President Donald Trump over the latter's false claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia's presidential election, announced Monday that he won't seek re-election next year and will instead focus his energy on building a national organization he is calling "GOP 2.0." "The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for lieutenant governor in 2017," Duncan said in a statement.
Georgia Statewtoc.com

Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan won’t seek re-election in 2022

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan will not seek a second term in office. Duncan announced he won’t be running for re-election on Monday, and says he will turn his attention to build an organization called “GOP 2.0.”. “It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I...
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Duncan, a Trump critic, won’t run for reelection in 2022

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia on Monday announced that he won’t seek a second term in office in next year’s elections. Duncan, a vocal critic of former President Trump’s repeated efforts to reverse his razor-thin November election defeat in battleground Georgia to now-President Biden, said he’ll serve out his remaining 19 months in office but would also begin work toward "healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed."
Georgia Statecrossroadstoday.com

Georgia’s Lt. Governor won’t run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won’t seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Savannah, GAWTGS

Man indicted in crash that killed then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler staffer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A man has been indicted in connection to a crash on Interstate 16 that killed a staffer for then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler. According to an indictment obtained by FOX 28, Mario Demaine Clark, 44, is charged with homicide by vehicle in the second degree after a grand jury issued an indictment in April.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Skyrocketing home prices further deepens Savannah's affordability crisis

City officials must take action needed soon to address Savannah housing affordability issues as values and rents climb. This is a column by City Talk's Bill Dawers, a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News. In a recent column, I discussed the excellent work so far by the volunteer 40-member...
Georgia StateWJCL

Conflicting mask ordinances on city and county level in Georgia

The new CDC mask wearing guidance is being met with mixed reactions from Georgia officials. The Chatham County Commission has adopted the new guidance into their mask ordinance, while Savannah officials have kept their ordinance the same despite the new recommendation. Commissioner Chester Ellis says the new guidance could be...