JP’s Product Pick of the Week 5/25/21 Rotary Trinkey @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video (link video). This week’s pick is the Rotary Trinkey! Watch the video to find out about the Rotary Trinkey, how to use it, a live demo, and more. Want more...

blog.adafruit.com
Softwareadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Python Edge Speech Recognition with Voice2JSON #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @Raspberry_Pi @rhasspy @CircuitPython @MakerMelissa

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Python Edge Speech Recognition with Voice2JSON. Many of the reliable speech recognition systems today such as Amazon Alexa or Google assistant connect to the internet and remote servers to process the speech data. However, with Voice2JSON, you can have your speech recognition data processed right on your Raspberry Pi This is called edge detection.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 – RP2040 USB Key with Stemma QT

NEW PRODUCTS – Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 – RP2040 USB Key with Stemma QT. It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py, and a lotta RP2040…it’s Trinkey QT2040, the circuit board with an RP2040 heart and Stemma QT legs. Folks are loving the QT Py 2040 we made, but maybe you want something plug-and-play. So we thought, hey what if we made something like that plugs right into your computer’s USB port? And this is what we came up with!
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Common Ground – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Sharing ground connections between circuits allows your signals travel from board to board.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Rail to Rail Op Amps P2 – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Rail to rail op amps like TLV2462 use the complete span between negative and positive supply voltage. Admirable.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Make: Boards Guide reviews the Adafruit Neo Trinkey #Adafruit #NeoTrinkey

Make: Boards Guide reviews the Adafruit Neo Trinkey in an article today. Sometimes you have a small job that just needs to be done well. It’s those moments where you see a board and say to yourself — this is it! “This is it” sums up a lot of aspects of the Neo Trinkey. This tiny little board is part USB key, part microcontroller, emphasis on the micro. Coming in just slightly longer than a quarter, but even thinner this board is perfect for simple tasks such as notifications or hot keys.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 RP2040 USB Key with Stemma QT now available

Adafruit has announced the launch of its new half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py in the form of the Adafruit Trinkey QT2040. The new PCB is designed by Adafruit to slot into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. The board is equipped with an RP2040 microcontroller on board together with a RGB NeoPixel, a reset and bootloader or user button and a STEMMA QT Port on the end and is now available to purchase priced at $7.50. The Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 board comes supplied with 8 MB of QSPI flash memory so you can put all of our CircuitPython drivers on the disk!
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Capacitor Polarity – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Some capacitors are picky about how they're connected – others are downright explosive.
Technologyadafruit.com

Robot Chassis for the Adafruit Crickit #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This chassis for the Adafruit Crickit boards prints upside down, then zip-ties together. In Tinkercad, you can customize the chassis if desired (or even send to Fusion 360). download the files on: https://www.tinkercad.com/things/hrOBqmu9fsZ. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a...
New York City, NYadafruit.com

Made in NYC 6/16/2021 Featuring #Adafruit Pick ‘n Place and Board Loader

Pick ‘n Place time lapse, including Pick ‘n Placing LEDs for 9×16 Charlieplexed Matrix (0:05) Board loader loading Trinket M0 PCBs (0:45) Stencil placing support pins, side view (1:15) Stencil placing support pins, front view (1:38) Stencil kneading solder paste (2:10) Construction crane getting assembled (2:44) Sunrise over construction site...
Businessadafruit.com

the spaghetti factory #manufacturingmonday #manufacturing @adafruit #adafruit #electronics #picknplace #opensource #madeinnewyork #madeinnyc


Electronicsadafruit.com

Adafruit Slider Trinkey

It's half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half mini slide pot... it's Slider Trinkey, the circuit board with a Trinket M0 heart, NeoPixel glow, and a 35mm long 10KΩ slide potentiometer. The PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. There's an ATSAMD21...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Adafruit Celebrates Juneteenth 2021 #Juneteenth #Emancipation

June 19 is Juneteenth; a celebration of the emancipation of the last slaves in the US. This holiday deserves all the recognition. Last year Adafruit added Juneteenth as an official holiday for all Adafruit employees. Since it falls on a Saturday this year, the team gets a holiday on Friday, June 18.