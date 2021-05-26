Madison County adds school sites as vaccine clinics
Madison County Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics are expanding again. Eleven of 13 districts will host vaccine clinic sites within their district. The first school district clinic was in Madison at Long Elementary School on May 15 with 92 people being vaccinated, of which 34 were younger than 18. MCHD conducted a clinic at Granite City High School on Tuesday with 204 people getting vaccinated, including 125 people younger than 18.www.advantagenews.com