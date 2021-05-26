Summer Concert Series 4th Fridays in Huntingburg

This Friday, May 28, kicks off the summer concert series 4th Fridays in downtown Huntingburg. Starting at 5 p.m., Market Street Park will host three bands on the German American Amphitheater, while four food trucks, two novelty trucks and a full menu of items from our 4th Street restaurants will serve food. Kids will be entertained with Jumping Jacks Inflatables in the Farbest Foods Commons area,while people sit and enjoy the atmosphere of this free event in the Menke Plaza. Bar service will be provided by The Gaslight, with an end to the evening at 11 p.m. Mark your calendars for June 25, July 23, and Aug. 27.