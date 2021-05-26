Sunrise Extra: Alpenrose Dairy could be sold, turned into dozens of new homes

SInce, for most, the financial/ economic value, of their house, represents, their single – biggest, personal asset, doesn’t it, make sense, to use, a quality, professional approach, to ensure, it sells, for the highest – possible/ available price, with the best – terms, in the shortest, possible, period of time, with a minimum of hassle/ stress? After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I strongly, believe, the best way, to achieve, the most – desirable/ beneficial results, is, hiring, the finest professional, for your specific needs, goals, and priorities, who will use a professional approach, to getting, your home, SOLD! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, using the mnemonic approach, what this means, and represents, and, why it matters.