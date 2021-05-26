Cancel
Sunrise Extra: Alpenrose Dairy could be sold, turned into dozens of new homes

KGW
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpenrose Dairy land could be sold and turned into dozens of new homes. How do you feel about losing open spaces like those for more housing?

www.kgw.com
