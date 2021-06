GROTON, Connecticut — A Cranston, Rhode Island man is in serious condition after he was struck by an SUV in Groton overnight. Police said just after 12:30 a.m. a Ford Escape driven by a 71-year-old New London man was driving westbound on the Gold Star Highway. When the driver was near the intersection of Toll Gate Road, police said 21-year-old Eric Canela reportedly ran into the roadway.