Not able to click anything on your Windows 10 Taskbar? No worries! This guide will help you fix an unclickable Taskbar in Windows 10. Some Windows 10 users face taskbar issues like taskbar freezes, taskbar stops working, Cortona taskbar not working, taskbar buttons not working, etc. One of these issues also includes not being able to click anything on the taskbar. As the Taskbar is an important feature that enables users to quickly launch apps, getting rid of the unclickable taskbar problem is necessary. In this article, I am going to mention methods to fix an unclickable taskbar on Windows 10.