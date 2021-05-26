Ways to Make the World Better for Non-Binary People
In 2018 Vice published AC Dumlao’s 100 Ways to Make the World Better for Non-Binary People No day like today to work on using your cis privilege to promote equity. As a trans, non-binary advocate and educator, I’m continually asked: how do I be a good ally? Compiled via my experiences as a non-binary person and crowdsourced insights from my awesome friends on social media, here is a list of 100 ways to make the world better for non-binary folks. While the following is not the Definitive Cis Allyship List, it’s a great place to start.blog.adafruit.com