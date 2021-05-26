Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Ways to Make the World Better for Non-Binary People

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018 Vice published AC Dumlao’s 100 Ways to Make the World Better for Non-Binary People No day like today to work on using your cis privilege to promote equity. As a trans, non-binary advocate and educator, I’m continually asked: how do I be a good ally? Compiled via my experiences as a non-binary person and crowdsourced insights from my awesome friends on social media, here is a list of 100 ways to make the world better for non-binary folks. While the following is not the Definitive Cis Allyship List, it’s a great place to start.

blog.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Dumlao#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Npi#Maxim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Youtube
Country
Germany
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Python
Related
ComputersCult of Mac

Nice rig. Here are 28 ways to make it better. [Setups]

To be fair, when Redditor No-Top-5065 posted pics of their MacBook Air-based computer setup, they asked for suggestions on how to improve it. “Any recommendation on how can I improve my desk setup? Not into gaming, work and study most of the time,” said the post’s headline. This post contains...
Computersadafruit.com

Building the micro word clock 2021 edition

I am planning on teaching some people to use Kicad, since its my new favorite EDA tool. I searched high and low for a decent circuit that would do something cool, with a good variety (but small number) of parts. Basically something fun and not intimidating. I got hooked on formatc1702’s micro word clock. It is an excellent use of the atmega8 series unusually high current drive outputs.
Computersadafruit.com

An online editor for CircuitPython #CircuitPython

YouTube user River Wang posts about (video above) a CircuitPython online IDE, which is web-based, requiring zero software setup. This would be ideal for any computer, but especially for machines where installing additional software is not possible such as at libraries, public spaces, and on school Chromebooks. You can try...
Internetadafruit.com

Instagram’s Algorithms

Instagram has decided to share a bit more about how it works, starting with their blog post Shedding More Light on How Instagram Works:. There are a lot of misconceptions out there, and we recognize that we can do more to help people understand what we do. Today, we’re sharing the first in a series of posts that will shed more light on how Instagram’s technology works and how it impacts the experiences that people have across the app. This first post tries to answer questions like “How does Instagram decide what shows up for me first?”; “Why do some of my posts get more views than others?”; and “How does Instagram decide what to show me in Explore?”
Computersadafruit.com

No, Speak & Spell Did Not Have a Secret Swear Mode

Before we had creepypasta, 1980s urban legends like the poodle-in-microwave or secret Speak & Spell swear mode were the rage. Modern emulation technology and dumps of the device’s ROM easily disprove the latter myth. Can’t help with the poodle, sorry. Need more of that Speak & Spell voice? We have...
Visual Artadafruit.com

Blade Runner: The Animated Series #ArtTuesday

Tom McWeeney published Blade Runner: The Animated Series on Behance and it’s all you could ask for…and more!. See the full series and checkout Tom McWeeney’s other works. Every Tuesday is Art Tuesday here at Adafruit! Today we celebrate artists and makers from around the world who are designing innovative and creative works using technology, science, electronics and more. You can start your own career as an artist today with Adafruit’s conductive paints, art-related electronics kits, LEDs, wearables, 3D printers and more! Make your most imaginative designs come to life with our helpful tutorials from the Adafruit Learning System. And don’t forget to check in every Art Tuesday for more artistic inspiration here on the Adafruit Blog!
Electronicsadafruit.com

Ortho 5×6 snap-apart NeoKeys #comingsoon

OK we finally got around to finishing testing and ordering these PCBs, after trying out the prototypes we decided we wanted to fully route GND and VDD through to all boards which took a while because there’s so many sub-boards and we couldn’t just use a copper plane fill. Still, its done! will make Macropad and other ortho-keyboard construction much easier: best to use if broken out into any rectangular shape. Wire cols/rows for the switches and power/ground/neopixel for individual lighting. The NeoPixel signal will snake through the shape, and if its non-rectangular you’ll only need a jumper here and there to get the NeoPixel signal around.
MuseumsHyperallergic

Laura Raicovich on How to Make Museums “Better for More People”

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». What would it mean if we started conversations about museums with a better understanding of what people actually want and need from them? What would become possible if we understood audiences as active participants in knowledge production, rather than passive receivers? In her new book Culture Strike: Art and Museums in an Age of Protest, Laura Raicovich mulls these questions and many others, making the case for a more responsive model of the museum.
Coding & Programmingadafruit.com

New Tutorial! Layer by Layer – Symmetrical Splines in Fusion 360 via @ecken

In this tutorial I walk through creating a curvy rectangular shape using the spline tool in Fusion 360. I show how to use symmetrical and equal sketch constraints to create a shape thats flexible and parametric. Whenever one side of the shape is effect, the other side is perfectly mirrored. One corner of the shape features a bezier handle with a sketch dimension (length and angle) making it easy to adjust a single corner and automatically update the other three. This technique was used in an upcoming project that uses spline curves to create a kitty paw shape. I personally have found the spline tool one of the more trickier to tame and this project has brought me more understanding of how to better manipulate and control splines in fusion 360.
Designadafruit.com

Art Inspired by Macro Photography #ArtTuesday

Marian Jazmik uses textile materials to recreate images drawn from macro photograhy. Here’s m0re from Art the Science:. Studies of the natural environment are my main interest. Now retired, I love to walk, and I use macro photography to capture inspirational surfaces I come across—lichen, fungi, tree bark, foliage, shells, mould, and algae are all a firm favourite. The observation of surface textures found on natural objects is my driving force. I am particularly interested in the effects of decay upon the surface structure and form.
Small Businesskomando.com

5 hidden ways a VPN can make life better and more secure

Between all the cybercriminals and downright snoops in the world, it’s getting more difficult to protect your privacy. A VPN gives you a secure bridge between your devices and the internet. You might not even realize just how important this is and all the ways a VPN comes in handy. Keep reading for five uses you might not know about.
Computersadafruit.com

Camera support coming to CircuitPython on ESP32-S2

Check it out – today we’re testing the ESP32-S2 Kaluga dev kit v1.3 with the latest PR from Jeff to add native camera support to CircuitPython. https://github.com/adafruit/circuitpython/pull/4880 In only a few lines of code we can initialize a display, read a buffer from the camera, then blit it out to the onboard 240×320 screen. We now have libraries for both OV7670 and the nicer/newer OV2640 https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_CircuitPython_OV2640 Amazing work by our team to get this so smooth! – video.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Getting Started in Metalworking

When I ask hobby makers what skills they would most like to learn next, the answers are frequently welding and machining/metalworking. In this Blondihacks video, Quinn patiently runs through the tools and supplies one needs to get started in hobby machining. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py, and a lotta RP2040!. It’s Trinkey QT2040, the circuit board with an RP2040 heart and Stemma QT legs. The PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. There’s an RP2040 microcontroller on board with just enough circuitry to keep it happy. There’s an RGB NeoPixel, a reset and bootloader or user button and a STEMMA QT Port on the end. That’s it!
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Tuning Up a $12 Harbor Freight Hand Axe

On the Wranglestar homesteading channel, they look at the old-school hand axe available at Harbor Freight for only $12. With a little tuning up (e.g. removing the varnish and re-profiling the cutting edge), this becomes a pretty great tool for almost nothing. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately!...
Electronicsadafruit.com

USB controllable panel mount and tower-light samples

What can we say, we like tower lights and other notification systems. But they’re often 12V and require a controller. These alerts are panel-mount friendly AND come with a USB cable for power and data. When plugged into a computer or Raspberry Pi they appear as a serial port. Send bytes over to turn on the red, yellow or green LEDs, the tower lamp also has a loud buzzer which we only turned on for 100ms because its SUPER LOUD and we don’t want to annoy anyone around 🙂 – video.
Businessfintechf.com

Zego Launch Policy for Inclusion of Trans and Non-Binary Workplace Policy

Commercial motor insurance provider Zego has introduced a robust workplace policy to support Trans and Non-Binary employees, outlining the company’s clear position and commitment to supporting Trans and Non-Binary employees. Coinciding with the worldwide Pride celebrations, it sets out a code of inclusion and belonging for Trans and Non-Binary employees;...