Play the piano by just moving your fingers in the air!. Recently I visited my cousin and she had been trying to learn piano for quite some time. However, due to the pandemic, her teacher could not come home and they were practising through zoom meetings. It was then I dawned upon the idea of making a virtual piano that both her teacher and she could use to learn music. As I thought about this, I pondered why not move beyond the keyboard? Let’s try and make music out of thin air? Let our creative mind flow and make such an interaction that allows a person to play the piano by just moving the hands in the air?! It was then that I decided I will make an “Air Piano”.