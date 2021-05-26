Biden admin shut down Wuhan lab-leak inquiry: CNN
They’re singing a different tune now, but we’ll get to that in a minute. CNN reported last night that Joe Biden and the White House shut down a State Department probe into the lab-leak theory of COVID-19 origin, supposedly over issues of evidentiary reliability. Now that scientists have rejected China’s claims that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had no connection to the pandemic outbreak, news of the abrupt closure of the probe has leaked:hotair.com