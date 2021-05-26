Biden admin shut down Wuhan lab-leak inquiry: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jasibi says she fled her hometown in Honduras after a gang killed her parents and gave her 24 hours to leave the country. The 37-year-old headed north, hoping to seek asylum in the United States, but earlier this year was blocked by a Trump-era health order left in place by President Joe Biden. The order enables U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants at both the southern and northern borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, essentially cutting off access to asylum for most migrants.