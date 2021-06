Shrimp “cook” in lime juice to make this flavorful Shrimp Ceviche, with fresh cilantro, cucumbers and jalapeño. The perfect summer appetizer!. This ceviche recipe is an incredibly easy dish that is sure to impress. Plus, no oven or stove is needed, making it perfect for summer. Just combine the shrimp with the onion, lime juice, and salt for 20 minutes, and then add in the other veggies. That’s it! Serve with tortilla chips for a delicious appetizer for your beach house, boat or backyard. Some more of my ceviche inspired recipes are this Ceviche Shrimp Cocktail, Canned Tuna Ceviche, Vegan Mushroom Ceviche, and Ceviche Cucumber Cups.