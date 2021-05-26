Former Va Republican US Senator John Warner dies at the age of 94
One Virginia’s longest serving U.S. Senators and ex husband of a Hollywood actress has passed away. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story. Former Republican Virginia Senator John Warner died yesterday evening at 94-years-old of heart failure, with his wife and daughter at his side. That’s according to an email sent out overnight to Warner alumni and family by his longtime chief of staff Susan Magill. The World War II and Korean War veteran served three decades in the Senate after a stint as secretary of the Navy.wfirnews.com