Virginia State

Former Va Republican US Senator John Warner dies at the age of 94

By Clark Palmer
 16 days ago

One Virginia’s longest serving U.S. Senators and ex husband of a Hollywood actress has passed away. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story. Former Republican Virginia Senator John Warner died yesterday evening at 94-years-old of heart failure, with his wife and daughter at his side. That’s according to an email sent out overnight to Warner alumni and family by his longtime chief of staff Susan Magill. The World War II and Korean War veteran served three decades in the Senate after a stint as secretary of the Navy.

Related
Virginia StateFairfax Times

John Warner passes away at 94

Former Republican Senator John Warner has passed away at the age of 94. Warner had served five terms representing the state of Virginia in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 2009. He died of heart failure at his home in Alexandria. Born in Washington D.C. in February 1927, Warner had...
Roanoke County, VAGoDanRiver.com

The lost grace of John Warner

When former U.S. Sen. John Warner passed away last week at age 94, there were many tributes about how Warner represented a bygone era of politics that was less polarizing and more, well, gentlemanly. We use that term advisedly because Warner was not one to run an old boy’s club....
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

During Senate career, John Warner went 3-for-5 in Arlington

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. John Warner, the five-term Republican U.S. senator from Virginia who died May 21 at age 94, won the Arlington vote three times – 1984, 1990 and 2002 – but fell short twice. In 1978,...
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

John Warner's legacy and today's Senate

WASHINGTON - Today's Senate could learn a lot from the legacy of John Warner. The former Virginia Republican senator, who died Wednesday at 94, was hailed by many for his moderation, but his most important streak was his independence. Over 30 years in the Senate, Warner set a tone with...
Charleston, WVMetro News

US Senate Republicans block Jan. 6 commission bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senate Republicans on Friday halted efforts to create an independent commission for investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. While most senators voted for the bipartisan commission, the 54-35 vote was not enough to overcome a GOP-led filibuster, in which 60 votes are required to move most legislation forward in the 100-seat chamber.
Dubuque, IAkiwaradio.com

Former Congresswoman Finkenauer Mulling US Senate Race In 2022

Dubuque, Iowa — Former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer — the Democrat who lost her bid for a second term in the U.S. House last year — is reportedly considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by veteran Senator Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer lost her 2020 race in Iowa’s...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, forever young

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. As world leaders gladhand and pose for countless photos at the optics-heavy G-7 summit this weekend in...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The tragedy of Richard Nixon

The Watergate scandal, the bungled break-in of the 1972 Democratic campaign headquarters and cover-up that led to Richard Nixon’s abrupt resignation from the presidency in 1974, has generated at least 100 books to date. Everyone directly and even peripherally involved — the burglars, the handlers, the lawyers (some since disbarred), the reporters, the pundits, the politicians, the investigators, the historians, the administration officials high and low, the federal judge, “Hanging” John Sirica, who wrangled guilty pleas and evidence from the terrified perpetrators, even Nixon himself — has contributed at least one biography or autobiography or news analysis or big-picture chin-puller to a literary mountain so high that only a lifetime Watergate junkie could hope to ascend to the top.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

The View’s Sunny Hostin Confronts GOP Senator on Her Vote Against 1/6 Commission: ‘How Can You Not Want to Find Out the Truth?’

Sunny Hostin tore into Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) for voting against a bipartisan January 6 commission, questioning how she could “not want to find out the truth.”. “Some members of Congress are trying to rewrite history, comparing it to a normal tourist visit rather than the insurrection that we all witnessed. Live. You were there that day in the chamber and you called it horrible and not the America you know. So how can you not want to find out the truth about it so that something like that never, ever occurs again in our history?” Hostin said.
Agriculturerrfn.com

Former Ag Secretary Reflects on His Time at USDA

After 18 years in Congress representing a district in Kansas, Dan Glickman served as Agriculture Secretary from 1995-to-2001. Glickman. has authored a new book that looks back on his career. Capitol Hill is a much more partisan place today than it was during that time. “We have a very tribal atmosphere now.” In an interview with the Red River Farm Network, Glickman said the former ag secretaries stay connected with one another. That includes the late Bob Bergland who served during Jimmy Carter’s presidency and Ed Schafer who served in the George W. Bush Administration. “Of course, Bob (Bergland) has passed away, but he was a mentor because I was a freshman congressman when he was Secretary; he was such a wonderful man. Ed (Schafer) and I have traveled together including a trip to China; that speaks to the bipartisan nature of agriculture.” Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack was praised as an experienced and thoughtful leader. Glickman said it is important for the agriculture secretary to have a seat at the table at the very highest level.
RelationshipsSun-Journal

Marc Greenwood: ‘Examine assertions with rigor’

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is considering developing tools that equip America’s children to discern truth from lies, and know when they’re being deluged with misinformation. The goal is laudable. However, expecting the government to obtain the goal is foolhardy. Cal Thomas challenged Mayorkas to fact-check his recent claim —...