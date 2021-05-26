Former Va Republican US Senator John Warner dies at the age of 94

After 18 years in Congress representing a district in Kansas, Dan Glickman served as Agriculture Secretary from 1995-to-2001. Glickman. has authored a new book that looks back on his career. Capitol Hill is a much more partisan place today than it was during that time. “We have a very tribal atmosphere now.” In an interview with the Red River Farm Network, Glickman said the former ag secretaries stay connected with one another. That includes the late Bob Bergland who served during Jimmy Carter’s presidency and Ed Schafer who served in the George W. Bush Administration. “Of course, Bob (Bergland) has passed away, but he was a mentor because I was a freshman congressman when he was Secretary; he was such a wonderful man. Ed (Schafer) and I have traveled together including a trip to China; that speaks to the bipartisan nature of agriculture.” Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack was praised as an experienced and thoughtful leader. Glickman said it is important for the agriculture secretary to have a seat at the table at the very highest level.