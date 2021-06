For the Islanders, the pattern in the playoffs has been basically identical to this point. In the first two rounds, they split the first two on the road and lost game three at home before winning three in a row to beat both the Penguins and Bruins. In the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Lightning, the Islanders are following the same trend as they are tied with the defending Stanley Cup champions at two games apiece heading into game five on Monday night in Tampa (8pm NBCSN).