The Gear You Need to Make Barista-Level Coffee While Camping
Making coffee while camping is as simple as having the right gear. How to make the best camp coffee? So glad you asked. Camping is a great way to escape the doldrums of daily life, but if you’re a coffee drinker, there’s no escaping your caffeine addiction. And while instant coffees have gotten better and better over the years—we’re partial to Alpine Start and Kujo Coffee—they hardly provide the same satisfaction as brewing a fresh cup (or three) of camp coffee from your own beans. The following gear, from coffee makers to mugs, will help you make a cup of joe in the wild that tastes even better than what you get out of your coffee maker at home.www.afar.com