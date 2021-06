SWANTON — Wayne Allen Moyer III, age 34, of Swanton, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital. Wayne loved fast cars, beautiful women and spending time with his son, Bryton. In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed fixing things, listening to music and riding motorcycles. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help his friends and family. He will truly be missed.