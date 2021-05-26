Re: Chad Holbrook

Their SoCal transfer QB is a Heisman frontrunner. In four starts, Daniels did looked pretty solid. He completed 67% of his passes for 1,231 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt, with 10 TD's and only 2 INT's. However, you have to consider the opponents. His four starts came against Mississippi State, uof6c, Mizzou and Cincinnati. With the exception of Cincinnati, the other three all had horrible defenses (MSU ranked 55th in total defense, Mizzou was 66th, and uof6c was 105th). Against the pass, they were all worse. While Cincinnati was ranked 13th nationally in total defense (outside the top 40 against the pass), that came against a schedule ranked 108th nationally. It will be interesting to see how Daniels performs against a defense with an actual pulse especially a team that can really get after him and make him uncomfortable in the pocket.