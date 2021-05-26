Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, IN

Terre Haute woman killed in Clay County crash

By Local News
wibqam.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman was killed early Wednesday morning when the car she was riding in crashed in rural southern Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Grace Carlton, 21, of Terre Haute, was the passenger in a car driven by Justin Humphreys, 26, of Terre Haute. Humphreys told deputies they were out for a drive when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling down an embankment and going airborne. The vehicle eventually came to rest after striking several trees.

wibqam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
Clay County, IN
Accidents
Terre Haute, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Accidents
Clay County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Clay County, IN
Government
Terre Haute, IN
Accidents
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Killed Crash#County Sheriff#Ind#Car Crash#Wtwo#Home#Southern#Drive#Trees#Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Clay County, INwtyefm.com

Clay County Man Arrested Following Theft Investigation

(Sullivan, IN) – A joint theft investigation by multiple agencies led to the arrest of Ronald Hayne of Clay County over the weekend. According to Sullivan County Sherriff, Clark Cottom, Sullivan County Sheriff Deputy, Justin Copeland, Dugger Town Marshall, Bill Snead, and Deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office worked together to investigate a report of stolen items which included a handgun, a motor vehicle, a four-wheel ATV, a car trailer, box trailer, brush hog, horse saddles, and several thousand dollars worth of power tools and equipment. During the subsequent investigation of Hayne’s property near Jasonville, deputies found two active meth labs, along with approximately $10,000 worth of stolen property. Hayne was booked into the Clay County Jail. Exact charges are pending.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Indiana StateNew Haven Register

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days...
Sullivan County, INPosted by
Tribune Star

Theft investigation leads to arrest, recovered property

A Sullivan County theft investigation has recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property resulting in one arrest in Clay County. On Friday, deputy Justin Copeland investigated a sizable theft in northeastern Sullivan County, Sheriff Clark Cottom said. Deputy Copeland learned items stolen included a handgun, a motor vehicle, a four...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Clay County, INwrtv.com

Clay County man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment

LEWIS — A Clay County man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vehicles, goods and equipment and running two active meth labs has been arrested, police said. The stolen items included a handgun, motor vehicle, four-wheel ATV, car trailer, box trailer, brush hog, horse saddles and thousands of dollars worth of power tools and equipment, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Police investigate downtown Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Terre Haute. It happened around 12:30 Friday afternoon near 15th and Walnut Streets. When our crew arrived, they observed multiple police cars, an ambulance, and a fire truck in the area. Bill Riley, the Communications...
Terre Haute, IN985theriver.com

Shots fired at THPD during 20 minute pursuit; 3 in custody

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were taken into custody early Friday morning after shots were fired at Terre Haute police during a pursuit, according to Police Chief Shawn Keen. Keen said the incident began around 3:38 a.m. Friday when officers attempted a traffic stop of a suspect vehicle...
Vigo County, INTribune-Star

Sullivan man injured in truck-tractor accident

A Sullivan man was injured about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he drove into the rear of farm machinery on U.S. 41 near Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County. Kenneth Tucker, 56, was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
Terre Haute, INwibqam.com

2 in custody following Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was reportedly shot in Terre Haute Friday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a male shooting victim in the area of 15th and Walnut streets around 1 p.m. Friday. After checking the area for suspects, two individuals were located and detained, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Terre Haute, IN985theriver.com

Not guilty verdict returned in Vigo County murder case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was acquitted of both homicide and involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting death on Heritage Drive. Durend Randall was arrested in November 2019 after 26-year-old Evan Pershing was found dead from a gunshot wound to his chest. While not guilty verdicts...