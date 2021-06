Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says he is stunned by the loss of former Virginia Republican U.S. Senator John Warner, who died last night at the age of 94. Kaine says Warner and his father-law, Linwood Holton built the Virginia Republican Party from irrelevance into a formidable force, competed against one another in the 1978 Virginia Senate race, and always found time for new projects and humorous reminiscence.