Gov. Northam issues statement regarding the death of Sen. John Warner

By Web Staff
wfirnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Governor Today Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Warner:. “Virginia, and America, have lost a giant. As a sailor, a senator, a statesman, and a gentleman, former U.S. Senator John Warner spent his life in public service. A World War II veteran of the Navy, he served as Secretary of the Navy, led the Senate Armed Services Committee, and was a respected voice in Washington on military affairs.

