How Open Source is Fueling Space Exploration #Space #OpenSource @CXOtodayAlerts

The years-long friction between the open source camp and cloud computing platforms still lingers, a recent report reveals. The friction is caused by cloud vendors using open source software as the foundation of for-pay managed services. That can rile companies that serve as primary open source project maintainers, contributing heavily -- in time and money -- toward open source projects that serve as the basis for their own proprietary for-pay offerings. They complain that their development investments in the foundational open source code are being capitalized by cloud companies who get use it for free and can undercut their offerings and impinge on their markets. The debate around this issue was exemplified by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2019 when it announced a DocumentDB service based on MongoDB code.