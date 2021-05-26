Cancel
How Open Source is Fueling Space Exploration #Space #OpenSource @CXOtodayAlerts

By Anne Barela
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ingenuity Mars Helicopter departed Earth for its 293 million mile trip to Mars aboard the Perseverance Rover last July. The launch was the first powered flight on another planet marking a major milestone for humanity. What many of us do not quite know is that this engineering feat was done with Linux, open-source software, and a NASA-built program based on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s (JPL) open source framework. As many as 12,000 developers on GitHub contributed to Ingenuity’s software via open source.

