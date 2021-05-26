Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Online-only letter to the editor: Ignorance due to irresponsible choices?

Missoulian
 28 days ago

This week U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likened COVID-19 masks and vaccinations to the Nazi Holocaust against the Jews. The Nazis didn’t only slaughter Jews but many others. From the Holocaust Museum, some estimated numbers: 6 million Jews, 6 million Soviet citizens, 1.8 million Polish citizens, 312,000 Serbian citizens, 250,000 with disabilities, 370,000 gypsies, 1,900 Jehovah's Witnesses and thousands of homosexuals. A mask, really?

missoulian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ignorance#Jews#Nazis#The Holocaust Museum#Soviet#Polish#Serbian#Gypsies#Americans#Mtg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Credit is due Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

To fulfill my own standard that I asserted in calling for a higher class of politicians, I must commend our representative for her apology regarding her comparison of mask mandates and the Holocaust. While visiting the Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C., U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her apologies about...
SocietyWicked Local

Letter: Understand the true meaning of fascism

The term “fascist" is increasingly thrown about in public discourse today; too often, as an unjustified smear. It is important to know what fascism actually means. It has been intensely studied by historians. One of the most definitive analyses to date was conducted by Robert O. Paxton in his book...
SocietyBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Ellis letter reeks of ignorance about black lives

The recent letter by Alvin Ellis Jr. is absurd and racist. Asserting that the culture of people of color is the problem is a statement of white privilege. Let’s begin with deconstructing the arguments made by Mr. Ellis. The lack of understanding of race and culture is part of the baseless assertions. Spinning statistics like single-parent households are the root of the problem and the Aid for Dependent Children destroyed the American family are rhetoric from someone who wants to live in the past.
ImmigrationNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan ignores emails over migrants

This letter is in regards to recently knighted and elected 1st District U.S. Congressman from Indiana, Frank Mrvan. Several e-mails were sent to the congressman via his government website concerning an issue needing urgent resolution. My concern was/is with regard to the massive uncontrolled influx of illegal migrants from the Central American “triangle” countries (and others much farther distant). We are being overwhelmed with mostly uneducated, no skills migrants who can not support themselves in a high skills era. These migrants have needs which they expect taxpayers here to supply. How many more apple pickers, ag workers, gardeners, etc. can we possibly absorb? Unfortunately these concerns are seemingly in opposition to the position Mrvan and his Democrat colleagues uphold.
Energy IndustryMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: Stone-Manning critics backed by Big Oil

Over the weekend, a “smear” campaign began against Tracy Stone-Manning, the nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management. Stone-Manning has decades of experience leading public lands and conservation policy for the National Wildlife Federation, working on the Clark Fork Coalition and heading the Department of Environmental Quality for Montana. Her work is science-based and public lands-focused.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Conservatives Must Change Course on Free Speech | Opinion

The following essay is excerpted from Michael Knowles' new book, Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds, published June 22 by Regnery. Contrary to the claims of many conservatives, political correctness did not trade "free speech" for "censorship" so much as it traded one set of standards for another, each with its own taboos. The ancient Israelites prohibited utterance of the Holy Name; politically correct moderns censor Mark Twain's use of the n-word in Huckleberry Finn. The traditional liturgical calendar dedicates February, March and June to the Holy Family, St. Joseph and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, respectively; the liturgical calendar of secular liberalism dedicates those months to Black history, women's history and pride, once considered the deadliest of the seven deadly sins, elevated by political correctness to the paramount virtue.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...
Religionhoustonherald.com

What is truth?

Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judea, is credited with an infamous quote in John 18:38 of the Bible. “What is truth?” he said. While Pilate wasn’t really asking the question in search of an answer, but was instead attempting to justify his own actions with a rhetorical remark, his words nonetheless went down in history as some of the most memorable ever spoken. But regardless of his intent, Pilate couldn’t possibly have foreseen how relevant that three-word question would become a bit more than 2,000 years later.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Letters to the editor, June 24

I was surprised to read the June 18 guest essay titled “For Hispanics, nothing wrong with wokeness.” Ramiro Valdez claims Pastor Tommy Nelson was speaking for all Christians, when in fact the pastor appeared to be making a theological statement as is his duty and job. You claim to “speak for Hispanics,” not just “as a” Hispanic. I can only speak for myself, but many awokened act as you do: speaking for an entire affinity group while asymmetrically denying that to anyone else.
Religionejpress.org

European Jewish leader to seek meeting with Belgian Interior Minister over plan to remove army protection at Jewish institutions despite ‘serious’ ongoing threat status

The European Jewish Association deplores that the decision was taken without consultation with Jewish communities and without a suitable alternative being proposed. EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin rails against decision, saying it makes ‘Zero sense’ and adding that in absence of providing alternative security arrangements, it leaves Jews “wide open with a target sign on our backs”.
Middle EastDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: There's more to the story of Israel vs. Palestine

Recently, you published some articles by Christine Flowers, in which she talks about Palestine. A lot of what she says is misinformation, so I want to clear up a few misconceptions people may have. Firstly, Israel does not represent the entirety of Judaism. Not every Jewish person is from Israel....
Bristol, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Brigidi: It's time to be truthful about our history

Stephan Brigidi, of Bristol, is a retired professor of aesthetics and currently a working artist and writer. Recently I was privileged to observe the Slave Medallion ceremony at Linden Place in Bristol. The program was richly informative and very spiritually moving. Members of the Algonquin, Pokanoket, and Wampanoag tribes spoke with eloquence and honest description, offering accounts of the history of the slave trade and Bristol’s major role in it.
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: NH state budget is fiscally irresponsible

The New Hampshire state budget up for a vote this week and then onto Governor Sununu’s desk for approval is fiscally irresponsible. The budget promises to fully fund the new Education Freedom Accounts, but never specifies the amount of money allocated for that purpose. However, it does specify that the...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

US Jews Know Anti-Semitism When We See It

While the Jewish left keeps trying to convince us that most anti-Israel hatred is not anti-Semitism, a new poll has found that a large majority of American Jews see things such more clearly. The poll, sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League, asked Jews whether certain types of anti-Israel statements or actions...