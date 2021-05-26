Online-only letter to the editor: Ignorance due to irresponsible choices?
This week U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likened COVID-19 masks and vaccinations to the Nazi Holocaust against the Jews. The Nazis didn’t only slaughter Jews but many others. From the Holocaust Museum, some estimated numbers: 6 million Jews, 6 million Soviet citizens, 1.8 million Polish citizens, 312,000 Serbian citizens, 250,000 with disabilities, 370,000 gypsies, 1,900 Jehovah's Witnesses and thousands of homosexuals. A mask, really?missoulian.com