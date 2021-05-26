Best crime-comedy movies

There are echoes of the real 11-year-old killer Mary Bell in Nancy Tucker’s remarkably assured debut novel, The First Day of Spring (Hutchinson, £12.99). From the first line, the eight-year-old narrator leaves us in no doubt that she, too, is a murderer. Neglected by her mother, with a catastrophically indifferent father, Chrissie is permanently on the scrounge: for food, for affection, for someone just to notice that she exists. She acts up at school, bullies her friends, and makes heartbreaking attempts to reframe the mistreatment as care. The narrative is split between the child Chrissie, whose terrible secret makes her feel, for once, important, as the police try to figure out who strangled two-year-old Steven; and the adult woman, renamed Julia and released after a long spell in a secure unit. Now a parent herself, Julia adores four-year-old Molly, but mothering doesn’t come easily to someone who has never been mothered. Consumed by guilt and fearing Molly will be taken away from her, she revisits the scene of her crime. Perceptive and compassionate, this is a tale of human devastation, superbly told.