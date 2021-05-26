Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Best crime-comedy movies

By Brianna Zigler
bigrapidsnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for the thrill of a crime story with some ample comic relief, look no further than these 25 films. Stacker compiled data on all feature-length crime-comedy movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores.

www.bigrapidsnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Metacritic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Audacy

The best action movies of all time

The most amazing action movies have the requisite action and explosions, but also compelling stories, graceful character arcs, humor to balance the violence, and stunning sequences that enter all-time movie lore. See the best action movies on Audacy
Sandy Springs, GAreporternewspapers.net

Local movie producer’s romantic comedy hits the silver screen June 11

A romantic comedy full of veteran stars and co-created by a local movie producer will hit theaters June 11. “Queen Bees” stars Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn (“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”) as a woman who temporarily moves into a retirement community and meets a wacky group of characters played by the likes of James Caan (“The Godfather”) and Jane Curtin (“3rd Rock from the Sun”).
Moviessnntv.com

25 Best mythological movies

When someone says a movie is about mythology, the first thought might be Percy Jackson or Hercules. It feels obvious because these films are so explicitly about Greek mythology, which is abundantly familiarized within pop culture, but Grecian legends are not the only ones in existence. Countries all over the world have their own ancient tales, legends, and myths, and they are often the source of inspiration for contemporary stories or have aspects woven into the narrative without one even realizing it. Films like “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Avatar,” and “The Wizard of Oz” all employ features of different mythologies from different parts of the world.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The 5 BEST Netflix movies to enjoy with the family

Although there are many devices to view films, enjoy them in family has always been the best option, Netflix It has been characterized as a platform with content for all kinds of tastes. Netflix is ​​a streaming service by subscription that allows its members to watch series and movies without...
Travel247tempo.com

23 Best Movies About Time Travel

The concept of time travel has been used in literature centuries. Whether it is used to enhance a plot and gain a glimpse into the past or present, or whether it is the main theme of the story, films have eagerly adopted the concept. While the theme of time travel...
Moviesthedallasnews.net

The hottest COMEDY movies of 2021! You can watch Vuuzle.TV for FREE 24/7

Watch the best dramas, comedies, and screenplays on the Vuuzle.TV streaming platform. After a hard day's work, you want one thing - to hide under a blanket as soon as possible and turn on some funny movie. After all, it is the ribbons with a good sense of humor and a light plot that can decorate your evening.
MoviesComicBook

The Misfits Director Renny Harlin on Blending Action and Comedy for the New Crime Thriller

Having delivered audiences films like Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, and Deep Blue Sea, filmmaker Renny Harlin is no stranger to offering break-neck action or intense thrillers, with his latest film, The Misfits, requiring him to not only embrace his action roots, but also inject heaping helpings of comedy. Of course, Harlin is no stranger to injecting levity into his pictures, no matter how intense they might be, but The Misfits delves far deeper into that realm than previous efforts, with even the film's narrative offering a self-reflexive sense of humor. The Misfits is in theaters now and hits VOD on June 15th.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup

There are echoes of the real 11-year-old killer Mary Bell in Nancy Tucker’s remarkably assured debut novel, The First Day of Spring (Hutchinson, £12.99). From the first line, the eight-year-old narrator leaves us in no doubt that she, too, is a murderer. Neglected by her mother, with a catastrophically indifferent father, Chrissie is permanently on the scrounge: for food, for affection, for someone just to notice that she exists. She acts up at school, bullies her friends, and makes heartbreaking attempts to reframe the mistreatment as care. The narrative is split between the child Chrissie, whose terrible secret makes her feel, for once, important, as the police try to figure out who strangled two-year-old Steven; and the adult woman, renamed Julia and released after a long spell in a secure unit. Now a parent herself, Julia adores four-year-old Molly, but mothering doesn’t come easily to someone who has never been mothered. Consumed by guilt and fearing Molly will be taken away from her, she revisits the scene of her crime. Perceptive and compassionate, this is a tale of human devastation, superbly told.
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Thriller Movies on Netflix

The best thrillers on Netflix include plenty of original movies, along with award-winning favorites and some hidden gems. Here are 10 of the greatest thriller movies available to stream on Netflix. Best Thrillers on Netflix. Cop Car. A couple of small-town kids taking a joyride in a police cruiser amounts...
New York City, NYcrimereads.com

Summertime Crime Movies: Summer in the City

In my last two posts in this series, I have joked that living in New York City during the summer makes me want to go somewhere else (take a road trip or go to the beach). But actually, no, living in New York City during the summer also just makes me want to stay here, because I love summer in New York City. I do. What’s not to love? I love almost getting hit by a barreling ice cream truck every time I cross the street. I love that I can’t take a stroll down to the river in the evenings without six old Italian men blowing cigar smoke in my face. I love wondering “leaf or cockroach?” every time I step on something crackly in the dark. You would love it all, too, if you, like me, never left and therefore didn’t realize other places are probably better.
TV ShowsDecider

The Best French Movies and Shows on Netflix

Who doesn’t love to seem cultured by recommending foreign films and TV shows to their friends? So worldy! So intellectual! So able to consistently read subtitles while also eating a pint of Ben & Jerrys! Netflix has made it easy to devour foreign content, and it’s not just good; shows like Lupin and Call My Agent are binge material.
Moviesihorror.com

REVIEW: ‘Untitled Horror Movie’ Has Meta Comedy, Horror Not So Much

“2021 is the year of found footage,” so says the actors and producers that make up the comedic, low budget Untitled Horror Movie, directed by Nick Simon that was filmed on iPhones during the pandemic. Following on the coattails of popular, innovative and low budget found footage Zoom-style horror films...
Movies247wallst.com

The Best Horror Movies Ever Made

As long as there have been motion pictures, there have been horror films. The genre has gone through numerous evolutions since the first three-minute horror short, “Le Manoir du Diable” (“The House of the Devil”) was shot in France in 1896. In early silent classics like “Nosferatu” (1922), fear was...
Moviesindialife.us

World Television premiere of Mystery Crime Thriller movie “ Irul “ on Asianet

Asianet is all set to telecast dark mystery thriller movie Irul’s world television premiere on Friday , 18 th June 2021. Irul is a story about a young busy couple - Alex and Archana who decide to go on a weekend trip, leaving their mobile phones at home to spend quality time without any distractions. However, things do not go as planned when their car breaks down midway and they seek help from a stranger living in a nearby house. What happens next and how things turn topsy turvy forms the rest of the story. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The film is technically brilliant with good twists.
MoviesCinema Blend

The Best Horror Movies Streaming On Shudder

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As a die-hard horror movies fan, I am constantly in search of my next good scare. However, the flicks streaming on Shudder come through for me more often than most. Since it was first launched by AMC Networks in 2015, Shudder (which you can subscribe to now right here) has acquired a bit of a reputation as the premier platform for the best in all things monstrous, maniacal, and macabre from the big and small screen. The price (about $6 a month) is pretty decent, too, especially for the Golden Age classics, cult favorite essentials, and underrated gems in its catalog.