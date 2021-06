DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Have you seen John Lawson Armstrong?. Armstrong went missing while traveling from Dyer County to a rehab facility in Memphis. According to The AWARE Foundation, John Lawson Armstrong, 42, was last seen May 12, 2021 after being discharged from a hospital in Dyersburg. He went to his father's home off Highway 78 to get his truck to drive to Lakeside Behavioral Health in Memphis, but, never checked in.