Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Farlight 84 - Hunt: Gameplay Trailer

IGN
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the latest trailer for this upcoming third-person shooter for a look at gameplay and the reveal of its flagship mode called HUNT. The game will launch with the HUNT mode, which features fierce and fast-paced PvP action with up to 48 players, where each team includes a marked target that can be hunted by rival players to score points. Once teams have enough points, they'll have the opportunity to evacuate the map. You can either go to the evacuation site as soon as it spawns or eliminate all the others to be the last one standing. Farlight 84 arrives in early 2022 for iOS, Android, and PC. Closed Beta Testing will launch on June 15 and will be immediately available in six regions: including France, Russia, Australia, Brazil, India and Indonesia. Additional regions may follow shortly thereafter. Pre-registration is available today for the Closed Beta Testing. A second Closed Beta Test will arrive later in 2021.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Hunted#Russia#Android#Gameplay#Third Person Shooter#Pc Game#Go Game#Closed Beta#Hunt#Pvp#Ios#Trailer#The Game#Third Person Shooter#Beta Testing#Reveal#Rival Players#Pre Registration#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
India
Country
Brazil
Related
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Far Cry 6 Launches Later This Year, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Far Cry 6 gets an official release date, along with a full gameplay reveal and a more in-depth look into its world. Ubisoft's highly anticipated Far Cry 6 has officially been slated to launch on PC and consoles on October 7, 2021. The date was announced in a gameplay live stream reveal hosted by Ubisoft.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Far Cry 6 trailer shows Dani Rojas, Gameplay in effect

Today we get our first real look at Far Cry 6 and the contents of this visually spectacular line of video games. What we’re seeing here is a bit divisive, as some of the graphics look rough, and others look magnificent. In any case, given the track record of the game series, it’s difficult to imagine this won’t be a game worth the cash it’ll cost to own.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Far Cry 6 gets an October release date and new gameplay trailer

Ubisoft finally announced that the long-awaited Far Cry 6 will be hitting the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 7. The release date comes alongside a new gameplay trailer, which gives fans the most in-depth look at the shooter yet. The new trailer...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Aragami 2 releases on September 17th, gets first gameplay trailer

Lince Works has announced that Aragami 2 will release on PC on September 17th. In order to celebrate this announcement, the developer released the game’s first gameplay trailer. Aragami 2 will be taking the franchise to loftier heights with enhanced stealth mechanics, and an all-new strategic combat system where every...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Farlight 84 Reveals The New Hunt Mode Coming To The Game

Lilith Games revealed a brand new trailer this week for their upcoming game Farlight 84, showing off the new Hunt mode. When the game launches next year on PC, it will include this new mode which will be a chaotic and fast-paced PvP mode with up to 48 players on different teams. Each team includes a marked target that can be hunted by rival players to score points, if they manage to get their hands on it. Once teams have enough points, they'll have a chance to evacuate the map and get out of the chaos. You can either go to the evacuation site as soon as it spawns or eliminate all the others to be the last one standing, whichever one works best for you and your squad. You can check out a video of the chaos below as we slowly wait for a proper release date to be announced.
Video GamesIGN

Farlight 84 HUNT Game Mode Unveiled, Closed Beta Coming to India June 15

Lilith Games has unveiled new details about its upcoming hitd-person shooter Farlight 84. The reveal includes details about the game's flagship multiplayer mode, dubbed HUNT. The HUNT mode is a fast-paced 48-player PvP game mode. Each team has a marked target that can be hunted by other teams to score points. When a team has earned enough points, they will get the ability to evacuate from the map. Taking cues from games like Hunt: Showdown, teams have the option to delay their evacuation by staying back to eliminate more teams. Check out the HUNT mode trailer below.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Explained

"Horizon" fans are over the moon thanks to a brand-new 19-minute gameplay preview trailer released as part of the May 27, 2021, PlayStation State of Play. Gamers got an immersive look into "Horizon Forbidden West" after a brief introduction by Game Director Mathijs de Jonge. After 14 minutes of previewing the gameplay, the gameplay deep dive at the end with Narrative Director Ben McCaw revealed even more juicy details about plot points and new features to come.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Roguebook Combat Gameplay Trailer

Nacon have released a new gameplay trailer for Abrakam Entertainment’s upcoming deckbuilding roguelite, Roguebook. Roguebook is a deckbuilding roguelite set in the same universe as Abrakam’s earlier digital card game, Faeria. Explore procedurally generated hex-based maps with a two-character party with their own unique starting decks and relics. Upgrade your deck with new cards and powerful relics to help you fight monsters in card-based tactical battles.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Griftlands – Launch Gameplay Trailer

For just under £13 players can now buy the wonderful looking Griftlands on PC via Steam from developers. Klei Entertainment. Take a look at the launch trailer showing off the cool deck-building roguelite gameplay.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Bus Simulator 21 multiplayer mode shown off in new gameplay trailer

Astragon and Still Alive Studios is preparing to release the next entry in its Bus Simulator franchise, Bus Simulator 21. As the hype train-erm-hype bus continues to roll on, the developers have revealed a trailer for the new multiplayer mode that will be in Bus Simulator 21. As seen in...
Video GamesIGN

The Eternal Cylinder Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Take a look at new gameplay from the open-world survival game, The Eternal Cylinder, as showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021. In Eternal Cylinder, players control a herd of adorable creatures called Trebhums and must explore a strange alien world filled with exotic lifeforms, surreal environments, and the constant threat of the Cylinder, a gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin which crushes everything in its path.
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

'Final Fantasy XVI' Release Details, Launch Platform, Trailer, Gameplay And More

"Final Fantasy XVI" is the next installment to the successful "FF" series. Square Enix has not yet revealed the specific release date of "Final Fantasy XVI" "Final Fantasy XVI" consistently ranks high in Famitsu Most Wanted charts and the game is shaping to be another ambitious adventure title from Square Enix. Sadly, information about the highly anticipated title is scarce right now aside from some details the trailer and the game's official teaser site provided. Here are some details about the next "Final Fantasy" title, including its potential release window, launch platform, gameplay and theme.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

YUKI Receives A New Gameplay Trailer and Release Window…

When the news that YUKI was announced, there were many questions such as how the gameplay would be with you mix bullet-hell and roguelike genres in VR that will be set in a multidimensional anime universe. But then learning that you will be controlling YUKI’s action figure using your hands became even more intriguing. But when you add in a persistent progression system that allows you to improve your skills by equipping different power-ups, new abilities, and weapons, the intriguing part became a need to want to play. And now it looks like we have a new gameplay trailer and a release window.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PSVR Exclusive Shooter Fracked Looks Slick in New Gameplay Trailer

A few months back, developer nDreams announced Fracked, a PlayStation VR exclusive first person shooter, and it looked pretty damn good. Well, the game continues to look promising in this latest trailer, showing off a few minutes of gameplay. In it, the player engages in firefights with interdimensional humanoids, and...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Anno: Mutationem Guerrilla Collective Gameplay Trailer

Lightning Games have revealed a new gameplay trailer for Anno: Mutationem during the Guerrilla Collective livestream. As previously reported, the game is a 2.5D action-RPG using pixel-art and a cyberpunk setting. The game also utilizes monsters from SCP Foundation, an open-source collaborative-fiction project. The projects users can submit short descriptions and stories on the horrifying monsters the organization attempt to study, capture, and contain.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

New gameplay trailer for the Souls-like game, Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Miso Vukcevic and Mirko Stanic have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming “Dark Souls”-inspired game, Bleak Faith: Forsaken. Bleak Faith: Forsaken is a third-person open-world survival horror action RPG, that draws inspiration from the Dark Souls series. Players will assume the role of one of the Forsaken; the last frontier of humanity against the growing horrors of the Omnistructure.