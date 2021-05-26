Farlight 84 - Hunt: Gameplay Trailer

Lilith Games revealed a brand new trailer this week for their upcoming game Farlight 84, showing off the new Hunt mode. When the game launches next year on PC, it will include this new mode which will be a chaotic and fast-paced PvP mode with up to 48 players on different teams. Each team includes a marked target that can be hunted by rival players to score points, if they manage to get their hands on it. Once teams have enough points, they'll have a chance to evacuate the map and get out of the chaos. You can either go to the evacuation site as soon as it spawns or eliminate all the others to be the last one standing, whichever one works best for you and your squad. You can check out a video of the chaos below as we slowly wait for a proper release date to be announced.