Lower Macungie Township, PA

Truck drivers who skip Route 29 detour in Lower Macungie are getting stuck. PennDOT, police, local officials meet to fix the problem

By Molly Bilinski, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 16 days ago

State and local officials are meeting Wednesday to discuss solutions to an ongoing problem — truck drivers disregarding a detour in Lower Macungie Township and getting stuck on Indian Creek Road.

“We’re aware of it; we do know it’s been happening,” said Ron Young, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation. “Our construction team on that project did already put some extra signs out there, warning trucks to take the truck detour around.”

But some truck drivers using GPS are choosing to ignore the detour, Young said, opting for what they think will be a faster route, but which leaves them stuck instead.

Since mid-April, trucks have been getting stuck on the steep, winding road as drivers try to avoid a 5-mile detour set up around a $8.6 million PennDOT project on the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Upper Milford Township.

While Young didn’t have an exact count of the numbers of trucks that have been stuck on the road, he did say officials were aware of “a handful of times.”

Troopers at the Fogelsville barracks have been responding to the stuck tractor-trailers, state police spokesperson Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Work began on the project in September 2019 and is expected to be completed this October. Normally, vehicles cross the bridge about 17,785 times a day and they had been under a weight restriction of 30 tons.

Young said local and state police, as well as PennDOT officials, will meet to figure out solutions.

“We’re going to see if there’s anything to do and maybe we can put some more signs up, maybe the police could maybe do some enforcement — that’s all those types of things are going to be discussed,” Young said. “We can’t control what a person does in their vehicle.”

It’s important for drivers to be aware of posted detours and follow them, Young said, since the routes have been thought-out and planned.

“The official detour was designed by engineers to put trucks on the most appropriate route in terms of the geometry of the roadway, the width of the roadway, the type of roadway,” he said. “Indian Creek Road, if you’ve driven it, doesn’t have very large shoulders on it, it’s windy. It’s this very steep hill, which, obviously with a larger vehicle has momentum that poses other issues.

“And this happens a lot with closures,” he said. “Traffic’s a little bit like electricity or water, it will find the path of least resistance.”

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
