Hawaii State

Hawaii offering trip to Las Vegas prize for those vaccinated

By KTNV Staff
 16 days ago
Hawaii is offering incentives to try to get people vaccinated and turns out those prizes could include a trip to Las Vegas.

Specific details are still in the works but officials with the Hawaii Restaurant Association and The Retail Merchants Of Hawaii both confirm they've been asked to find businesses willing to donate incentive gifts.

"My team is going to reach out to some hotels over in Las Vegas and see if they'd be willing to offer some nights over on the 9th island. Probably about a week or two from now I would expect some of these fun announcement to come," said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Southwest Airlines recently announced they will be offering a round-trip flight between Hawaii and Las Vegas beginning next month.

