Florida Gators Make the Cut for Star 2022 WR Andre Greene Jr.

Yesterday, the Florida Gators made the top teams list for four-star receiver Andre Greene Jr., who adds to the already lengthy list of receivers that the Gators are in the running to land in its 2022 receiving class.

Greene, one of the top receivers in this year's class currently plays for St. Christopher's School in Richmond (Va.), and is thought to be the No. 211 player in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. He is currently being recruited by nearly all of the top schools in the nation, including Georgia and LSU from the SEC.

He originally received an offer from the Gators in June of last year.

Along with the Gators, Greene list Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma and Florida State. The Gators are certainly in the hunt for another receiver from this year's class as they only have one commit in Isaiah Bond, an athlete out of Buford, Ga.

Greene, 6-foot-3, 175 pounds is the type of receiver the Gators typically will seek in a recruiting class. A player that is long with a big frame that will allow him to continue building without losing too much in the way of athleticism. He has shown off his versatility by taking the basketball court.

Currently, the receiver has multiple visits planned, including to Florida. He has visited Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon and Notre Dame. The Gators are hosting multiple players during the month of June and it is likely Greene would be a part of that plan of action.

Don't be surprised to see the Gators land multiple receivers in this year's class as they look to build its core for the future.