Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freehold Township, NJ

Look What Amazingness Is Taking Over West Main Street in Freehold, New Jersey!

By Shannon Holly
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you know that when I moved around the country before coming back home to Jersey, I would order “hot wings” and no one knew what I was talking about? You know though, I know you do. How do you like em’? Are you like me and do you want them so spicy that they hurt a little? Do you do garlic, lemon pepper or mild buffalo? You can’t pick the wrong thing especially at Wingstop…hot wings are what they do! If you live in Freehold, you won’t have to go far to get your wings done right.

wobm.com
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Neptune City, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Government
Neptune City, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazingness#Food Drink#Monmouth County#Buffalo Wings#Dallas Wings#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Point#Rook Coffee#Dusal#Hot Wings#Home#Shannon Holly Mornings#Mild Buffalo#Neighbors Saladworks#December#West Main Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
92.7 WOBM

A Monmouth County Favorite Will Add A New Location In Oakhurst, New Jersey

In March, I came across an article by Adam Horvath who writes for Jersey Bites. He was writing about three popular food brands that originated at the Jersey Shore, specifically in Point Pleasant. The companies are now nationally known and as you probably know he was going into detail about Jersey Mike's Subs, Bubbakoo's Burritos, and Surf Taco Coastal Cuisine. They are multimillion-dollar companies that plan to keep growing. So I started thinking, "what's the next big food chain to come out of the Jersey Shore?"
Posted by
92.7 WOBM

Wow! Is This the Quietest Place in Ocean County, New Jersey?

Let’s face it, today is a very noisy time. By that I mean there is just a lot going on in our lives. We have a Pandemic, economic issues, social issues, politics, etc etc. So we have a lot going on in our brains. Whether it’s learning how to home school our kids or learn new technology to work from home or trying to figure out how to balance your family budget…..it’s a lot on our minds.