The Best Biking Shoes For Hitting the Roads With Maximum Power and Efficiency

If you just got a bike, congrats! But I hope you bought a bike lock along with it, because no matter where you go, there’s always a bike thief looking for an easy score. There are many different types of bike locks, and we’ll go over their specific qualities as well as what makes the best lock for what scenario. The first thing to determine is where you’re locking it: inside or outside? Sometimes the thief lives in your building, so you’ll still want to lock it to a bar or another bike even if it’s in a designated bike storage space. Outside is a trickier story and for that you need to determine how much weight you want to carry with you while riding. Chain locks are very heavy but ideal for outside situations because they stretch further, allowing you to lock your bike in a variety of places that a U-Lock can’t reach around.