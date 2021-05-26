Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holmes County, FL

GAL volunteers needed

By editor
Chipley Bugle
 17 days ago

Guardian ad Litem volunteers are needed in Washington/Holmes County. We have 20 kids who need a volunteer on their case. Volunteers visit these children who have been removed from their homes because of allegations of abuse or neglect. Visits take place once a month and the Guardian ad Litem Program makes recommendations based on those visits. An application, background check and training is required. Please call 850-747-5180 or visit www.guardianadlitem.org for more information.

chipleybugle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
County
Holmes County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gal#Charity#Gal#Guardian#Litem Program#Kids#Visits#Washington Holmes County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSNBC News

The new bombshell report about Trump's DOJ is all part of a familiar pattern

WASHINGTON — On Thursday night, the New York Times published the kind of jaw-dropping story that use to come out weekly — and sometimes even daily — during the Trump Era. The former president’s Justice Department, the Times reports, subpoenaed the phone records of at least two Democratic congressmen, including...
Harris, IAPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain: Harris 'sounded like a moron' discussing immigration

Meghan McCain , co-host of “The View,” slammed Vice President Harris over remarks she made during her visit to Guatemala and Mexico this week, arguing Harris “sounded like a moron” when responding to questions on why she hasn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border yet. McCain’s commentary came during Friday’s talk show,...