GAL volunteers needed

Guardian ad Litem volunteers are needed in Washington/Holmes County. We have 20 kids who need a volunteer on their case. Volunteers visit these children who have been removed from their homes because of allegations of abuse or neglect. Visits take place once a month and the Guardian ad Litem Program makes recommendations based on those visits. An application, background check and training is required. Please call 850-747-5180 or visit www.guardianadlitem.org for more information.