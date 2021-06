While this collab was by no means expected, ARMY fans everywhere were pleasantly surprised and couldn’t be more proud of their idols. South Korea’s biggest boy band, BTS, recently collaborated with McDonald’s to launch an exclusive “BTS meal” just in time to promote their latest summer anthem, “Butter.” The limited-edition BTS meal — which consists of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke and the new Cajun and Sweet Chili dipping sauces — is the first celebrity collaboration to go on sale globally.