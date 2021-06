Let's get one thing out of the way: there's nothing quite like a glass of cold beer in this world. And believe it or not, breweries have never been hesitant to take things a step further and experiment with all kinds of ingredients in their drinks. As explained by Food & Wine, the most unusual things have been used in beers in the last few years. Some examples to keep in mind include whale vomit, pepper spray, fried chicken, and more. Whew!