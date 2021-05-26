ONE Championship: Full Blast Preview and Predictions

The fans are back! To celebrate the first live show at full capacity since the pandemic began, AEW is pulling out all the stops for Double or Nothing 2021. Every championship is on the line: Hikaru Shida defends her historic reign against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., The Young Bucks looks to evade the red hot team of Mox and Eddie Kingston, Miro is “GONNA KILL YOU” Lance Archer, Kenny Omega must face off against both “The B*stard” Pac and Orange Cassidy, and the fate of The Inner Circle hangs in the balance as MJF’s group, The Pinnacle, looks to destroy them once and for all.