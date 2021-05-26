Riley Co. Arrest Report Wednesday May 26
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MAKIA SHEIKANYAH HARRIS, 31, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly use weapon cause grt body harm/disfigure/death, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value $1000 to $25,000, Possession of stimulant, Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, Distribute or poss w/int to distribute drug paraph for illegal use, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, Possession of depressant and Possession of marijuana; Bond $22,000.