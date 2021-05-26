Cancel
Manhattan, KS

Riley Co. Arrest Report Wednesday May 26

 16 days ago
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MAKIA SHEIKANYAH HARRIS, 31, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly use weapon cause grt body harm/disfigure/death, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value $1000 to $25,000, Possession of stimulant, Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, Distribute or poss w/int to distribute drug paraph for illegal use, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, Possession of depressant and Possession of marijuana; Bond $22,000.

Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

26-year-old Kan. woman injured in hit-and-run has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A 26-year-old Kansa woman critically injured in a hit and run accident June 5 in Wichita has died. According to a GoFundMe page, "Lynny lost her battle this morning at 11:54a.m. She was surrounded by family. Thank you all so much for all of your continued prayers and support. Please continue to share this with all of your friends and family, so we can help Lynny’s family as much as possible with the medical and now funeral expenses."
Junction City, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Police investigate a shooting in Junction City

One person has died as a result of a shooting in the 700 block of West 6th Street in Junction City. Police have confirmed that it is a homicide case. Police Captain Cory Odell said JCPD officers responded to the Elite Cuts Barbershop at that location at 3:46 p.m. in reference to shots that had been fired. "Upon arrival we located an adult male that was suffering from gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to Geary Community Hospital by Junction City EMS and ultimately passed away from his injuries. "
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

New High Ropes Course opens at Rock Springs Ranch

MANHATTAN, Kan. June 8, 2021— Rock Springs Ranch debuted a new Leadership Adventure Course during a ribbon cutting celebration surrounded by youth leaders and donors, Thursday, June 3. The Leadership Adventure Course is a team-obstacle course with two levels of high ropes, low elements and a dueling zip line. The course is a leadership and teamwork tool for campers and adult retreat guests.
Pottawatomie County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Pottawatomie County COVID-19 update

WESTMORELAND, Kan. - The Pottawatomie County Health Department released updated COVID-19 numbers Wednesday. Per the PCHD and KDHE, there have been 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pottawatomie County, with 31 recovered cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,958 cases and 1,951 recoveries. Currently, there...
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Humvee rolls; Kan. National Guard Airman killed

A Kansas Air National Guard member from Salina is dead after a rollover accident on the Smoky Hill Weapons Range west of the city Tuesday afternoon. Two other Kansas Air National Guard members suffered significant injuries, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. All three were assigned to the...
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Teen injured in shooting near Kan. elementary school has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities report a teen injured in a shooting near a Kansas elementary school has died. Just before noon Tuesday, police responded to the shooing in the 6600 Block of Cleveland near Hazel Grove Elementary School, according to a media release. Upon arrival, officers found the boy in his mid teens on the sidewalk, the victim of an apparent shooting. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
JC Post

Manhattan woman hospitalized after I-70 crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Subaru Outback driven by Murphy, Kelsey Megan Murphy, 31, Manhattan, was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Valencia Road. The driver lost control on the...
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Mask ordinance expires Sunday night

Riley County police have reminded the public that the City of Manhattan face mask ordinance is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Starting Monday people will no longer be required to wear face masks inside City limits, in City buildings, or outside on City job sites. Thankfully, the threat of the coronavirus is decreasing in the Manhattan area, and the positivity rate in Riley County has been less than 5% for the past three months.
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Kansas StateWIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign. From May 21-30, over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state will be aggressively enforcing seatbelt and texting laws. Shawnee County drivers can expect an increased police presence on county roadways around the clock.
Riley County, KSWIBW

Riley County siren Saturday morning a malfunction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is no threat currently in Riley County following their sirens going Saturday morning. A Facebook post from the Riley Co. Police Department said according to the Riley Co. Emergency Management, it was a malfunction and there is no threat currently. They apologize for the inconvenience...
Kansas StateDetroit News

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

Topeka, Kan. – A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a student...
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Cause of Kansas apartment building fire under investigation

Manhattan—Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire in Manhattan. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building fire at 1200 Yuma Street in Manhattan, according to Deputy Chief Ryan Almes. Upon arrival, crews found a two-story apartment building with smoke showing from the...