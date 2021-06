Film maker Jorge Santacruz has finished his first full length skate video, entitled “Millenia” for Rhythm Skateshop. “Millenia” marks the second full length video for the brand, named as a joke – when asked “when do you think the video will be ready??..”, Santacruz replied “Next Millenia!” He proclaims to have found inspiration in the work of Jason Hernandez for this movie, and is made up of a large number of Rhythm Skateshop’s team. The brand has supplied a cast list for “Millenia:”