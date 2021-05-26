Lloyd Banks and Ransom give us one of the deadly sins on "Gluttony"

Two greats Ransom and Lloyd Banks give us hardcore rap when they come together to spit fiery bars on their new single "Gluttony" off of Ransom's upcoming new project Se7en. When you look at their catalog, Ransom and Lloyd Banks are both known for the heat that they bring when it comes to their strong catalog of music. It is no surprise that when these two indestructible forces come together, their pen, tone, and delivery is absolutely lethal.