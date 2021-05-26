Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lloyd Banks and Ransom give us one of the deadly sins on "Gluttony"

By Margaritë "Magi" Camaj
earmilk.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo greats Ransom and Lloyd Banks give us hardcore rap when they come together to spit fiery bars on their new single "Gluttony" off of Ransom's upcoming new project Se7en. When you look at their catalog, Ransom and Lloyd Banks are both known for the heat that they bring when it comes to their strong catalog of music. It is no surprise that when these two indestructible forces come together, their pen, tone, and delivery is absolutely lethal.

earmilk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gluttony#Deadly Sins#Piano Keys#Lyrics#Se7en#Ransom#Fiery Bars#Spooky#Tone#Heat#Background Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lloyd Banks Hasn't Lost A Step On "Sidewalks"

All seems right in the game again, as Lloyd Banks has returned with his first studio album in over ten years, The Course Of The Inevitable. Already receiving early praise from his loyal fans, Banks proved he hasn't lost a step in the slightest -- in fact, he's arguably more refined than ever, having soaked in the game from a birds-eye view and surged in with a whole playbook of new flows.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Lloyd Banks Releases New Album ‘The Course Of The Inevitable’ — Stream

We’ve been waiting for years for another full project from Lloyd Banks. A few years ago, he was dropping freestyles consistently like he has in the past, but it didn’t culminate with anything. Every Halloween, fans of the PLK wondered if they’d get a Halloween Havoc project as a surprise, but they came and went with nothing.
MusicHOT 97

Lloyd Banks Seemingly Addresses 50 Cent In New Song ‘Stranger Things’

Lloyd Banks seemingly addresses 50 Cent in his new single Stranger Things. Banks dropped his highly anticipated album, for the first time in over a decade The Course of the Inevitable. Many people notice that Banks may have spit some bars towards his longtime musical partner, 50 Cent, on the song Stranger Things.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lloyd Banks & Styles P Sweep The Streets On "Food"

The streets have been waiting on new Lloyd Banks for a minute and on Friday, he finally delivered. Course Of The Inevitable arrived in all of its 18-track glory on Friday, marking the return of the Punchline King. While Banks has hinted that new music on the way, he slowly unveiled details over the weeks, beginning with the album's trailer.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Ransom Spits Sinful Bars On "Sloth"

Everyone who has ever seen David Fincher's dark and brutal cinematic masterpiece Se7en was likely affected by at least one of the chilling murder scenes. For Ransom, he found himself inspired by the acclaimed director's vision, to the point where he designed his brand new EP around the flick. Featuring guest appearances from Lloyd Banks and Royce Da 5'9", who hold it down on "Gluttony" and "Greed" respectively, the entirety of the album is named after the seven deadly sins. T.
Beauty & Fashiondredds.info

J Cole Co-Signs Lloyd Banks ‘COTI’ Album

J Cole Shows Support To Lloyd Banks’ “The Course Of The Inevitable”. J Cole has been trending since delivering his highly anticipated brand new album The Off-Season, which continues to see success on the charts with songs like “My Life,” “Pride Is The Devil,” and “Amari.”. However, the Dreamville rapper...
Celebritiesdredds.info

Lloyd Banks Responds To 50 Cent’s ‘Lazy’ Remarks On “Stranger Things”

Lloyd Banks Seems To Address 50 Cent On “Stranger Things” Off New Album ‘COTI’. 50 Cent made some comments on Lloyd Banks in his book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, calling the rapper lazy. “While I was out hustling (I actually hustled with his father), Banks was more content staying on his porch and watching the world from there,” Fif explained.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lloyd Banks Reveals "COTI" Production Credits

Since he first began teasing his return to the game, the steady unveiling of Lloyd Banks' first studio album, The Course Of The Inevitable, in over ten years has been an exciting development for hip-hop fans. Now, with the project having been confirmed to be arriving on Friday, June 4th -- complete with features from Benny The Butcher, Roc Marci, Styles P, Ransom, and more -- Banks has rounded things out with a complete reveal of the production credits.
Theater & Danceundertheradarmag.com

Teenage Sequence Shares New Song “All This Art”

Teenage Sequence, aka London-born South Asian multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Dewan-Dean Soomary, has shared a brand new single titled “All This Art.” It is out now via independent queer/trans label Get Better Records. Check out the song below. Soomary talks about the meaning of the song in a press release: “‘All This Art’...
MusicPunknews.org

MBG releases “Go O.U.T.” video

Toronto based MBG has released a music video for her new song "Go O.U.T." The video was animated by Alex Darovskey. The song is available digitally. MBG released her EP Have A Alright Day in 2019. Check out the video below.
Musicmetalinjection

BEHEMOTH Drops "Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha" Music Video

Behemoth is wrapping up their I Loved You At Your Darkest album cycle with a music video for the song "Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha" off their recent A Forest EP. "'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha' is the final piece of the puzzle to complete the I Loved You At Your Darkest cycle," said vocalist and guitarist Nergal. "An amazing album campaign for Behemoth, and this is its grand sendoff! Once again, we collaborated with Grupa 13 and created a very cinematic script and vision.
Theater & Danceundertheradarmag.com

W.H. Lung Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Pearl in the Palm”

Jun 11, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Adrian Davies. Manchester, England-based dance-rock band W.H. Lung have announced a new album, Vanities, and shared its first single, “Pearl in the Palm,” via a video for it. The song has a bit of an LCD Soundsystem vibe. Vanities is due out September 3 via Melodic. Gracie Collier and the band’s Joe Evans directed the playful “Pearl in the Palm” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Musicboxden.com

Ransom - Se7en (EP) Ft. Lloyd Banks, Royce Da 5'9, J. Arrr

Ransom - Se7en (EP) Ft. Lloyd Banks, Royce Da 5'9, J. Arrr. As promised top 5 DOA emcee Ransom aka Duffle Bag Ran delivers his highly anticipated "Se7en" EP. Features on the project include Royce Da 5'9, Lloyd Banks, J. Arrr, and IX Wulf. Production credits: V Don, Chup the...
Minoritiesearmilk.com

LGBTQ+ icon Callum Crighton releases vibrant debut EP, 'Lazer Police : The Musical'

LGBTQ+ icon and singer-songwriter Callum Crighton delivers debut EP, Lazer Police: The Musical, bringing together youthful vibrance with world-wise nostalgia within a soundscape the oscillates between synthwave and synth-pop. The four-track production showcases Crighton’s signature DIY ethos with its laid-back but empowering electro-pop cuts thrums with individuality and creativity, reflecting the rising star’s personality.
MinoritiesSFGate

YouTube Music Gives Update on $100 Million Black Voices Fund

Last June, YouTube launched a $100 million #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund in an effort to help equip Black musicians with the resources and support to enable them to “thrive and invest in work that amplifies the voices, perspectives and stories of all Black artists around the world,” according to the announcement.