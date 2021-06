Two huge shows are coming to Kansas City in the coming months, and we've got Bridge presales for both!. The Foo Fighters are back on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band, coming to Azura Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 5! The group is also touring on their latest album, “Medicine At Midnight,” and preparing for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Supporting them will be St. Joseph, MO punk rock brother trio Radkey, who recently appeared in Dave Grohl's documentary, “What Drives Us.”