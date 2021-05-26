Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mills, WY

City of Mills approves outdoor catering permit for two Staggers events in June

By Greg Hirst
oilcity.news
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo — The City of Mills approved two catering permit applications by Staggers bar in Mills to serve alcohol outdoors during two events in June. The application for one date is June 12, which will coincide with Mills’s “Centennial Celebration” on the riverfront. Staggers co-owner Jennifer Wieser said Cheyenne-based brewery Accomplice would be dispensing from a truck on the property. She said they also planned to host karaoke outside.

oilcity.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Mills, WY
Casper, WY
Lifestyle
Casper, WY
Food & Drinks
Wyoming State
Wyoming Restaurants
City
Centennial, WY
Casper, WY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Outdoors#Food Drink#Karaoke#Staggers Bar#June#Mayor#Triathlon#Blow Up Dartboard#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Town Crier: Family Stuff

Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week. The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices in the summer are...
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

French television crew shoot history features in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — A French television crew was in Rock Springs and Green River this week shooting a feature about Sweetwater County history. Headquartered in Paris, Invitation au voyage, (“Invitation to Travel”), which covers international travel, culture, and history, spent the last two weeks in Wyoming, shooting in Cody, Casper, Yellowstone Park, and elsewhere, profiling episodes in Wyoming history. Their subject in Sweetwater County – the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, arguably the greatest criminal swindle of the Old West.
Wyoming StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

Wyoming Arts Council opens applications for career grants

WYOMING — The Wyoming Arts Council today announced that applications for the Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant are now available for projects taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant is designed to help grow the capacity of organizations and individuals that work in...
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Town Crier: This Just In

Come join us for a dance by the Avengers Band at the Eagle's Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Please don't come if you are ill.
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Casper to see ~$9.12M boost under American Rescue Plan; Natrona ~$15.5M

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is expected to receive $9,115,340 in support under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the National League of Cities. Natrona County can expect to receive about $15,511,480, according to the National Association of Counties. That funding is separate from the ~$1 billion...
Laramie County, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie County team ropers place in Casper

CHEYENNE – Two sets of Laramie County team ropers placed in the top 5 during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Casper. Heeler Cort McBride of Meriden and header Bodie Herring of Veteran stopped the clock in 6.88 seconds to take third Sunday. They are fifth in the season standings.
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Wyoming StateSFGate

Lack of quorum stalls Wyoming tribe medical marijuana vote

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Medical marijuana won't be allowed on Wyoming's Wind River Reservation just yet after not enough people were present to vote on the proposal. The Eastern Shoshone General Council lacked a quorum of 75 people to decide the issue Saturday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. The council plans...
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

LCCC study: Wyo residents can afford more taxes

Wyoming residents can afford to pay more in taxes, argues an analysis by the Laramie County Community College’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis, citing the state’s already low tax burden and relatively inexpensive cost of living. The analysis, drafted last December, was presented to the Joint Revenue Committee on...
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Are Wyoming land swaps always good for the public?

‘Can we stop the process?” a voice rang out in a room in the Tongue River Community Center as Cyrus Western, a Wyoming state representative in Sheridan County, was bombarded with questions from concerned residents about a “land swap” proposed by Columbus Peak Ranch. The exchange involves 560 acres of state trust land that serves as range for a large elk herd, mule deer and other wildlife near the face of the Big Horns to be received by Columbus Peak Ranch in exchange for 628 acres of rangeland 2.5 miles east of Dayton and $410,950.
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Wood Prices Soar Due to COVID, Labor Problems

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are some things we definitely take for granted in our society – for example, construction projects. Many of us just assume we can go to the lumber yard, get the supplies we need, and build whatever we have in mind.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Another “STUDY” Lies About Wyoming

Here we go again. Some writer at some website needed to fill his quota for the day so he decided to write an article on The Rudest City In Every State. This time it's the website called Earn/Spend/Live. For Wyoming, he picked Cheyenne. He only wrote two sentences: "Cheyenne is...
Casper, WYoilcity.news

City of Casper software upgrade Tuesday will impact information services

CASPER, Wyo — The City of Casper said it will upgrade its financial software Tuesday, May 18, impacting the ability to provide certain information to citizens. “This upgrade will make our accounting more efficient, but it will require us to have a day where we will be unable to retrieve customer information,” explained Financial Services Director Jill Johnson in the city’s notice.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Restoring the ancients: Native Wyoming fish reclaim some waters

Wyoming’s Powder, Bighorn and North Platte rivers serve as headwaters of the Missouri River. They begin as trickles in the mountains and rush down into bottomlands as they gain volume. Once, all three ran full with a buffet of warm- and cool-water fish, from the prehistoric, armor-plated shovelnose sturgeon to the shimmery goldeye.
Natrona County, WYoilcity.news

Target latest retailer to ease mask restrictions in stores

CAPSER, Wyo. – Target joins a growing number of national retailers in easing mask orders inside their stores. In a press release issued on Monday, the retailer said “given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.”
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Wyoming neighbors: Obituaries for May 16

Read through the obituaries published today in Casper Star-Tribune. CASPER—Frank Kellch, 88, died on May 13, 2021 due to natural causes. Frank was born September 13, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gustav Leop…