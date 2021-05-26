City of Mills approves outdoor catering permit for two Staggers events in June
CASPER, Wyo — The City of Mills approved two catering permit applications by Staggers bar in Mills to serve alcohol outdoors during two events in June. The application for one date is June 12, which will coincide with Mills’s “Centennial Celebration” on the riverfront. Staggers co-owner Jennifer Wieser said Cheyenne-based brewery Accomplice would be dispensing from a truck on the property. She said they also planned to host karaoke outside.oilcity.news