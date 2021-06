Rapper and brother of Lil Durk, DThang, was shot and killed outside of an Illinois club on Jun. 5, 2021. Police have not released much information regarding the shooting, but authorities confirmed that the 32-year-old was shot in the head following gunplay outside the venue. There is no information on whether the rapper was there with his brother and friends, and there is also no word on whether or not he knew the gunman.