Kylian Mbappe admitted to 'Sport Bild' his huge admiration for the Juventus player, before stressing that he still has a long way to go before reaching his level. Being one of Europe's best talents hasn't stopped Kylian Mbappe from being so humble. The French star chatted to 'Sport Bild' and looked back on his career as well as the day-to-day events of European football.